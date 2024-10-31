Man Utd submit ‘offer’ after Amorim demands ‘unsatisfied’ star; ‘priority’ is one reason for ‘refusal’

According to reports, Manchester United have submitted an ‘offer’ to sign Arsenal and Liverpool-linked Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres is the leading scorer in Europe this year and he’s on the radar of several elite clubs heading into the winter transfer window and next summer.

Sporting Lisbon paid around £15m to sign the Sweden international from Championship outfit Coventry City during the 2023 summer transfer window and he’s been a sensational signing for the Portuguese outfit.

Amorim has got the best out of Gyokeres, who has 59 goals in his 65 appearances for Sporting Lisbon across all competitions.

The striker and head coach are set to go their separate ways as an ‘agreement’ has been ‘reached’ between Man Utd and Sporting Lisbon for Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, it has been suggested that Amorim and Gyokeres could reunite at Man Utd as the forward is one of three players demanded by the talented head coach.

READ: Ruben Amorim tells Man Utd board to sell quartet who ‘don’t interest him’ as four Sporting stars on wishlist



A report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘one of the more recent teams to make a proposal’ for Gyokeres as Amorim is ‘hoping to attract the striker’.

Earlier this week, a report from Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed Gyokeres is expected to be sold for a fee lower than his 100 million euro release clause.

“Been told despite a release clause set at €100m, there is an agreement that Viktor #Gyökeres can leave @SportingCP next summer for €60-70m,” he said.

“A move in the winter is currently not planned. A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are specifically interested in the 26 y/o.

“#LFC #CFC All of the teams are informed about the transfer agreement. 18 goals and 7 assists this season yet. Top striker.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: ‘Ruined’ Ten Hag’s sack reaction surfaces; Amorim tipped to ‘revitalise’ one ‘dissatisfied’ star

👉 Man Utd: Liverpool target chosen as Ruben Amorim’s ‘first signing’ with transfer ‘expected’

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘requests’ Real Madrid pair as Man Utd ready ‘great investment’ despite PSR concerns

However, the report in Spain claims Gyokeres has already decided to ‘reject’ a move to Man Utd.

‘With the arrival of Rúben Amorim on the bench, the English side had hoped to attract the striker and strengthen their attack to make a competitive jump in the Premier League. ‘However, Gyokeres has made it clear that his priority is to play in the Champions League, which takes him away from the Red Devils and reactivates Barcelona ‘s interest . ‘Faced with Gyokeres’ refusal to join Manchester United, Deco has moved quickly to position Barcelona as an attractive destination for the attacker.’

Interestingly, a report in Portugal claims Gyokeres is ‘dissatisfied’ with Amorim’s decision to leave Sporting Lisbon for Man Utd.