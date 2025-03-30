Man Utd rumoured to be unnamed Premier League side to make £50m ‘offer’ for Barcelona star

Man Utd are likely to be the unnamed side who have made a bid for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season in the Premier League so far with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November but things have got worse under the Portuguese head coach as the players struggle to adapt to his playing style, philosophy and tactics.

Man Utd still have hope of qualifying for Europe through the Europa League with the Red Devils set to be awarded a place in the Champions League if they can reach the final and win it.

With rumours that the Red Devils could have to sell before they buy players this summer, an unexpected qualification for the Champions League could make a huge difference to their spending plans.

As well as extra money, Man Utd could attract better players and one La Liga star they want to sign is Barcelona defender Araujo.

Reports in Spain claim that the Uruguay international has ‘three offers’ to leave Barcelona as he ‘attracts the attention of several teams’ around Europe.

And Man Utd are rumoured to be one of the three clubs who have put €60m (£50m) on the table for Araujo with Bayern Munich and Juventus potentially being the other two unnamed clubs.

‘According to sources close to the player, three clubs have formalized offers for Araujo. ‘A Premier League team (possibly Manchester United, looking for a defensive leader). A German giant (Bayern Munich, who have tried their hand at it in the past). And a Serie A club (Juventus, looking for a Chiellini heir). ‘The 60 million they are offering far exceeds the player’s market value, which has led Barça to consider selling him, especially in a context of financial need.’

Another player linked to Man Utd is Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham with ex-Black Cats defender Michael Gray insisting the yougster could have an instant impact.

Gray told Betfred earlier this week: “I would say yes because he’s an outstanding talent that’s still probably got a bit to learn. One thing I would look at is that Amad Diallo went to Sunderland on loan and he was outstanding.

“He then goes back to Manchester United, has a couple of injuries and has to bide his time, but once he got himself in the first-team, he’s probably been their best player this season, so when I take all that into consideration, then absolutely Jobe Bellingham could go to Manchester United, even though I want him to remain at Sunderland.

“I think it’s probably on the cards that he’s going to go somewhere. 100% he’s got the physicality, he’s ready for the big stage and when you look at what his brother’s achieved in a short period of time, I’m not saying that Jobe’s going to reach those levels, but he’s got all the ability in the world to be nearly as good as his brother.”