According to reports, Manchester United have made an ‘offer’ after ‘joining’ two European giants in the race to sign a Barcelona star.

Man Utd‘s summer spend is set to exceed £120m as they are closing in on Bryan Mbeumo, who will join Matheus Cunha in joining the Premier League giants.

Cunha and Mbeumo are great signings for the Red Devils, but they will still have loads of work to do this summer to bounce back after their 15th-place finish in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Most of United’s squad are at risk of being offloaded, with upgrades required in most positions to give head coach Ruben Amorim a better chance of successfully implementing his 3-4-3 formation.

United’s recruitment team could look to sign a new centre-back following the exit of Victor Lindelof, while Jonny Evans has taken a step back and has accepted a staff role.

It feels like the Red Devils have been linked with an endless list of potential targets ahead of this summer and Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has been sporadically mentioned as a possible option.

At the start of this year, Araujo penned a new long-term contract to commit his future to the La Liga champions until 2031.

However, the 26-year-old remains linked after he only made 25 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions in 2024/25 due to injuries and a dip in form.

It has been suggested that the Uruguay international could be sacrificed this summer as Barcelona look to raise funds for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and a report in Spain claims he is attracting interest from three European giants.

It is noted that Serie A giants Juventus were initially the only club in the race to sign Araujo, but he also has ‘offers’ from Man Utd and Bayern Munich.

Juventus are currently the ‘most advanced’ club, but no one has yet done enough to tempt Barcelona to ‘open the door to his exit’, with their ‘minimum’ price set at 40 million euros (£34m).

Man Utd and Bayern Munich are ‘attentive’ and ‘monitoring the situation’, with the report also revealing what it will take to get a green light ‘without hesitation’ from Barcelona.