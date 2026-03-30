Man Utd make £52m ‘offer’ for Barcelona star as Catalans ‘consider strategic sale’

Man Utd have made an offer to La Liga giants Barcelona for Ferran Torres ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on new attacking reinforcements last summer with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo all signing.

Only four clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season but, after focusing on recuits in that area, the Red Devils are now the third highest goalscorers in the Premier League this term.

Man Utd are looking to bring in at least one midfielder over the summer, while left-back and left wing are areas they are also concentrating on improving.

Torres, who can play anywhere across the forward line, has emerged as a target for Man Utd ahead of the summer with reports in Spain insisting that the Red Devils have made an ‘offer’ for the Spain international.

Barcelona are ‘not ruling out significant moves this summer, especially if offers arrive that would allow them to balance the books and strengthen other key positions in the team’ and are ‘considering a strategic sale’ of Torres.

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The report adds: ‘Manchester United ‘s offer is attractive not only because of the amount, but also because of the context. It’s a deal that could reduce the wage bill and generate immediate cash flow.

‘The striker’s performance has been inconsistent since his arrival, alternating between standout moments and periods of less impact. This has raised doubts about his long-term role in the team.’

Man Utd legend Nicky Butt reckons that the Red Devils need to bring in another forward in the summer to compete with Benjamin Sesko and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen is his pick.

Butt said: “I don’t think he can carry the club up front on his own, they’ll need another no9.

“He’s shown he’s got massive potential, great movement, he works his socks off. He can score a goal and you can see he’s good in the air but he’s not the complete centre-forward for United at that level. He can potentially get there.

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“When you go into the Champions League, it’s just a different kettle of fish. The tempo is totally different, the pressure on it is totally different. You’ve then got to come back and perform in the league, maybe two days later.

“They’re going to have to go out and buy a top, top player. I do believe in recruitment there’s no point in going and buying a player who doesn’t improve the squad. You’ve got to go and buy the best player.

“I think Sesko will be a good player for United, I don’t think he needs replacing, but someone who is better than him that can lift his game as well.”

Butt added: “I think he’d [Victor Osimhen] be the one. You’d like to think that players from Turkish sides are gettable.

“The recruitment team will not only look at the best players, but you’re looking at the ones that are gettable. You’re wasting time on certain players that you’re not going to get if they cost £120million.

“I think he’s powerful, quick, he can run in behind, he’s strong, has got a good touch, can score different types of goals, he’s good in the air. It’s a difficult job to recruit players and maybe you go and find someone with potential but they keep doing that and it doesn’t quite work.”