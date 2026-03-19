Man Utd ‘offer’ £104m to Real Madrid in seismic transfer as INEOS look to ‘regain lost prestige’

Man Utd have put an offer on the table for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign at least two midfielders in the summer transfer window after failing to improve that area of the team last summer.

Casemiro has already revealed that he will be leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer, while Manuel Ugarte seems likely to be sold.

There have been reports over the last couple of days that Newcastle duo Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali have risen to the top of their list of midfield targets.

Man Utd have paired Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro in midfield in recent weeks with Michael Carrick having great success in his first nine matches in charge.

The third-placed Red Devils now look likely to qualify for the Champions League and that will boost their transfer budget ahead of next season.

READ: Five massive Man Utd contract mistakes amid calls for Casemiro extension

And INEOS are looking to make waves in the transfer market over the summer with reports in Spain claiming they have made an ‘offer’ of €120m (£104m) for Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham.

It is understood that figure ‘could even rise to €150 million if negotiations progress towards terms the Spanish club would consider acceptable this summer’.

The report adds: ‘Within the British club, the obsession with regaining lost prestige has led to the consideration of names of absolute world-class stature. The club knows that signing a talent of this magnitude would completely change the competitive dynamic of a squad that needs clear role models.

‘Manchester United see the British player as the missing piece to complete a dream midfield alongside the young Kobbie Mainoo.’

Despite the huge offer, ‘sources close to Real Madrid consider it unlikely that the English star will decide to leave the Santiago Bernabéu in the short term.’

Bruno Fernandes is another Man Utd player who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer and former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown insists they “need to be firm” with the Portugal international.

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United need to be firm with Bruno Fernandes.

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“They spoke last season internally and decided they might be prepared to let him go to Saudi Arabia for the right offer, but he decided he wanted to stay.

“If that same scenario comes up this summer, they now know they cannot afford to let him go, and will be doing everything in their power to keep him.

“A big part of the issue Fernandes had earlier in the season was that he didn’t feel wanted. So he was coming out in the media speaking about the situation.

“Since Carrick has come in, it’s been clear how important Bruno is to the club and to the team.

“I think he recognises that, and the board must do as well, because there’s no way they’re going to let him go any time soon, it would be suicide.

“I’m told they have been looking at potential replacements in case he was to go, but I wouldn’t read too much into that because that’s what they should be doing.

“You always have to be prepared for what might happen, but as far as they’re concerned, Bruno Fernandes is a crucial player and should be kept at all costs.”