Man Utd ‘offer’ for Chelsea target ‘exceeds’ Real Madrid as club make ‘break the bank’ demand

According to reports, Manchester United are in a strong position to beat several rivals in the race to sign Leny Yoro from Ligue Un outfit Lille.

After it emerged that Erik ten Hag is going to stay at Man Utd, their focus will now switch to transfers and one of their priorities will be to sign a new centre-back.

It is said that United’s stance on their ‘positional priorities’ leaves Premier League rivals Chelsea leading the race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

‘Olise has long been admired by both the old and new regimes at United, but the Red Devils are yet to formally take their interest to Crystal Palace as they believe there are bigger positional priorities – namely a striker, centre-back, left-back and midfielder. ‘United also feel there is no rush given Olise is a considered decision-maker, but this could hand Chelsea an advantage after they tried to sign Olise last summer but failed to trigger a complicated £35m release clause in his previous contract.’

The 2023/24 campaign was miserable for Ten Hag and Man Utd. They were seriously hampered by injuries en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

They were worst affected at centre-back as injuries forced Ten Hag to partner Casemiro and Jonny Evans as an unconventional pairing during the run-in.

Lisandro Martinez is comfortably their best centre-back and he was unavailable for most of the season, while France international Raphael Varane struggled for form/fitness and will leave the club this summer.

Man Utd need to sign or two quality options in the defensive department and Yoro is one of the players they are being linked with.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue Un in 2023/24 as he made 44 appearances for the French side across all competitions.

Yoro’s emergence as one of the best young defenders in Ligue Un has not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea and Real Madrid already mooted as potential destinations.

But according to reports in Spain, Man Utd have ‘sent an offer’ to Lille for Yoro and it ‘exceeds’ the proposal on the table from Real Madrid.

The report does not mention the bid’s value in question, but earlier this month it was claimed that Man Utd have submitted a £51m proposal to Lille.

The French side are keen for the buying club to ‘break the bank’. While the report claims Real Madrid are unable to match Man Utd’s offer, the ‘sporting project’ in Spain would be better than at the Premier League giants.

