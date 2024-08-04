According to reports, Manchester United have submitted an ‘offer’ to FC Barcelona as they attempt to sign Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong was one of Man Utd’s top targets during the 2022 summer transfer window following Erik ten Hag’s arrival as head coach.

The Red Devils were in talks with Barcelona throughout the window. The La Liga giants were open to letting De Jong leave to ease their financial woes, but the midfielder was against the move as he wanted to stay.

Man Utd eventually admitted defeat and signed Brazil international Casemiro from Real Madrid as an alternative, but they have continued to be linked with De Jong in recent windows.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United’s recruitment team have been busy in the transfer market, with the club spending around £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

Man Utd are currently in talks with Bayern Munich as they attempt to sign right-back Noussair Mazraoui and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, but they are also in the market for a new centre-midfielder.

Their search for a new midfielder has reportedly led to them ‘resuming talks’ with Barcelona as they push to sign long-term target De Jong.

According to a report in Spain, De Jong remains an ‘obsession’ of Ten Hag and one of his ‘great desires’ is to sign the Dutchman this summer.

In an attempt to lower the cost of the deal, the report claims Man Utd have ‘offered’ Antony to Barcelona in a swap deal ‘proposal’ as Ten Hag ‘wouldn’t mind’ letting the winger leave as his performances have been ‘disappointing’.

It is also claimed that Barcelona have already given their ‘response’ to this offer

