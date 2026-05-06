Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ to Atalanta midfielder Ederson as they continue to show “the most interest” in the Brazilian, according to reports.

The Red Devils were criticised last summer for not investing any money in improving their midfield, despite it being an obvious area of weakness.

Man Utd instead decided to use most of their money to bring in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko as they added lots of firepower.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have decided to heavily spend on their midfield this summer with the Daily Mail claiming earlier this week that they have £150m to sign three midfielders.

One player who keeps being consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford is Ederson with the Brazilian seen as one of the best defensive midfielders available ahead of the summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Man Utd interest in Ederson, he said on his YouTube channel: “Man United also like Sandro Tonali, he’s another name they have on the shortlist.

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“Ederson from Atlanta could be a backup option in the list of Manchester United, available for €40-45m.

“So there is plenty of names, but Man United will very soon decide.

“And again, don’t forget Carlos Baleba, who has been on the list of Man United since summer 2025, and I think could still be an interesting name to follow for this transfer window.”

Another journalist, Ben Jacobs, revealed recently that Man Utd had been in touch with Ederson’s camp and a €50m transfer fee has been communicated.

Jacobs revealed on X: ‘Atalanta’s Ederson is a name on Manchester United’s midfield shortlist, as revealed earlier this month. Arsenal are also keeping tabs.

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‘Atletico Madrid have already agreed terms with the midfielder but have not yet reached a club-to-club agreement, and are also in talks with Wolves now for Joao Gomes.

‘Atalanta value Ederson around €50m and #MUFC have made contact with the player side.

‘Manchester United are looking to sign two midfielders this summer with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte potentially to be sold.’

Man Utd contract offer already on the table for Ederson

And now, speaking via Romano’s YouTube channel, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that Man Utd have now made a contract offer worth €4.5m a year to Ederson.

Moretto said: “I can tell you that Manchester United are currently the club that has shown the most interest, offering around €4.5 million net per year.

“Arsenal have also made enquiries, though Ederson is not a priority for them. Right now, United appear to have the strongest financial capacity.”

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