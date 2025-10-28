Man Utd prepare £44m ‘offer’ as Jobe Bellingham decides on shock transfer to Old Trafford

Man Utd are preparing to make an offer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils started off the season in similar fashion to an inconsistent 2024/25 campaign, which saw them finish 15th in Ruben Amorim’s first term at the club.

However, Amorim – who has been under lots of pressure – seems like he could be turning it around at Old Trafford with Man Utd winning three matches in a row.

Victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton have the Red Devils looking up with Amorim’s side now sixth in the Premier League after nine games.

And now Man Utd are turning their attention towards the next couple of transfer windows as they look to provide Amorim with further reinforcements after spending over £200m on five new players in the summer.

Man Utd are looking to sign at least one midfielder in the next couple of transfer windows with Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic and Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller linked in recent weeks.

Bellingham, who played well for Sunderland in their promotion from the Championship last season, has yet to score for Dortmund in 11 appearances and has only started two Bundesliga fixtures.

England legend Sir Geoff Hurst branded Bellingham’s dad an ‘absolute disgrace’ after he confronted members of the Dortmund hierarchy earlier in the season about his son being substituted at half-time in a 3-3 draw against St Pauli.

Spanish website Fichajes claim that Man Utd are preparing an ‘offer’ worth €50m (£44m) in the January transfer window and Dortmund ‘wouldn’t put up too many obstacles if a significant offer comes in’.

The report adds: ‘Bellingham is a key player in Manchester United’s plans to strengthen their midfield. The team is looking for a promising young midfielder to lead the transition.

‘The Red Devils have made contact and are considering submitting an offer of around €50 million for the player. Although this figure falls short of Dortmund’s demands, it could serve as a starting point.’

But the Daily Mirror claims that Bellingham ‘has no interest in a shock move to Manchester United’ with the 20-year-old ready to ‘snub a move to United, because Ruben Amorim’s men are not in the Champions League’.

Former Germany international Didi Hamann claimed earlier this season that Bellingham is “not even half as good” as brother Jude at Real Madrid.

Hamann said: “The only cause for concern seems to be Jobe Bellingham. Young, expensive and, so far, not even half as good as Jude Bellingham. It’s not getting any easier for him.”