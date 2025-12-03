Man Utd: Offer ‘exceeding £88m’ launched for one of seven Real Madrid stars who want Alonso out

Rumoured Man Utd target Federico Valverde is reportedly the subject of a bid from a mystery club amid unrest at Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are set to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window with low-cost options such as Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and Wolves’ Joao Gomes likely to be the most attainable in the winter.

A potential midfield signing wasn’t entirely overlooked in the summer, with Man Utd making enquiries for Gallagher and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, but some fans and former players feel it wasn’t made enough of a priority.

Man Utd have improved a bit this term but there are rumours that Ruben Amorim is demanding a new midfielder in January as he looks to push his seventh-placed Red Devils up the table.

One midfielder they have been heavily linked to is Real Madrid’s Valverde with reports in Spain claiming that he is one of seven names wanting Alonso out at Real Madrid.

The report claims: ‘The dressing room is divided into two factions. Two opposing views. The majority group is the most critical. The sector that no longer trusts Xabi. The one that feels his methods clash with the club’s identity. And here are the seven names leading this stance: Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga. Endrick joins them, also expressing his discomfort.’

READ: Manchester United ‘shouldn’t be happy with band aid victory’ after Amorim’s Everton abomination

The same publication also claims that Valverde and England international Bellingham have both been the subject of ‘offers exceeding €100m (£88m)’.

It is understood that Bellingham ‘can’t find the space or the freedom that made him shine in his first year, while the Uruguayan feels out of rhythm, disconnected, and lacking the physical presence that usually makes him a game-changer.’

Kobbie Mainoo could be one player to make way in the January transfer window if another midfielder joins with the England international keen to find regular football ahead of the World Cup in the summer.

When asked if Mainoo should join West Ham in January on loan to gain minutes, former Chelsea and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips told BestBettingSites: “Well, if Man United are not gonna play him or sell him, it’s a good move from my point of view.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd put £41m ‘on the table’ for PL star as ‘secret meeting’ sees player make transfer request

👉 Man Utd: Mainoo ‘U-turn’ on one condition revealed as INEOS decide to ‘listen to offers’ for four stars

👉 ‘Unconvinced’ Barcelona to send Marcus Rashford back to Man Utd? FFS, here we go again…

“If he wants to be at the World Cup he should take the chance. I think he’s plenty good enough. It must be so frustrating for him knowing his ability and how well he has done, even when he has only had a few minutes, that the endgame is still the same.

“At that age, you just want to play football, you just want to express yourself. He burst onto the scene and for a while he was always the first name on the team sheet. Now all of a sudden no matter what he does, he’s not on the team sheet. So where do you go from there? For me, he has to look elsewhere. He needs to get football. He needs to get minutes.

“As far as I can tell, he hasn’t done anything wrong. If you look at Man United over the last year, you could arguably say that when he has played, he’s been one of Man United’s best players. So the treatment that he’s getting, I honestly can’t understand it.

“Hence the reason why I’m saying that no matter what he does, he’s not going to start unless something happens and unless Casemiro’s form drops again, or someone gets injured, I think he just will not get a start on merit. Which is the sad thing, because he would be in there otherwise.”