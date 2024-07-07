Man Utd ‘offer’ England star to Barcelona as Ten Hag looks to implement a ‘historic squad clean-up’

Man Utd have offered Harry Maguire to Barcelona as Erik ten Hag looks to clean up his squad ahead of next season, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set to make a number of changes over the summer transfer window with reports indicating Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are willing to listen to offers for most of their squad.

One area of the side they are looking to improve is in central defence with speculation that they could bring in as many as two new faces in that position.

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are understood to be their top two targets but funds must be raised from sales at some point over the summer.

Players like Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood will almost definitely depart over the summer transfer window and the potential arrival of a new centre-back means Man Utd could look to sell Maguire.

Reports in Spain indicate that they are already touting Maguire about with claims that Man Utd have ‘offered’ the England international – who missed out on Euro 2024 through injury – to Barcelona this summer.

Maguire is no longer ‘untouchable’ at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to implement a ‘historic squad clean-up’ after keeping his job last month.

Man Utd ‘hope to be able to get rid of his high salary this year, and have already begun to offer his services to various teams’ including Barcelona.

The Red Devils ‘hope that Joan Laporta and Deco will take advantage of the fact that they will only ask for around €20m for the experienced 31-year-old centre-back’.

But the report adds that new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has issued an ‘immediate response’ and ‘has categorically rejected the possibility of Maguire landing at the Camp Nou’.

Speaking earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Man Utd are ready to consider “good bids” for Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Romano said: “De Ligt is only negotiating with Man United, there are no other clubs involved at the moment because his full focus is on a potential move to Old Trafford,” Romano said.

“Another name on United’s list, and the only player they have bid for so far, is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. They’ve had a £35m plus add-ons bid rejected, but for sure their appreciation remains, and it depends on Everton because they still want £65-70m for the player. That’s too expensive for United, but if the price changes, they are ready to attack the situation.

“Even with De Ligt potentially joining, it’s also a possibility for United to go for one more centre-back. It depends on the budget and opportunities but it’s a possibility. In terms of the future of players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and many others, it depends on proposals, if they receive good bids.

“But in general, one more centre-back is a possibility – Branthwaite remains on the list but Man United have no plans to pay £70m, so the only way is if Everton’s price drops.”