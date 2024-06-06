Man Utd ‘offer’ starter to Milan as they look to raise transfer funds; INEOS have ‘no intention’ to renew deal

Man Utd have offered Harry Maguire to Serie A giants AC Milan as they look to get a transfer fee for the centre-back, according to reports.

The England international arrived at Old Trafford in a world-record deal for a defender from Leicester City in 2019 after a brilliant two-year spell at the King Power Stadium.

Maguire’s time at Man Utd got off to a steady enough start but the former captain gradually became the most mocked player in the Premier League after a poor season or two.

The criticism was well over the top and undeserved at times and it looked as though Erik ten Hag would sell him last summer after stripping him of the captaincy and making it clear that Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were his preferred centre-back partnership.

However, injuries and poor form of others gave Maguire another chance at Man Utd this season, making 18 Premier League starts, and he will be off to Germany to compete in Euro 2024 with the England squad.

Man Utd have already allowed Raphael Varane to leave on a free transfer this summer and there is uncertainty over the futures of Maguire and fellow centre-backs Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

But now reports in Italy claim that Man Utd have ‘offered’ Maguire to Milan with the Red Devils ‘keen to get Maguire off their books due to the fact his contract expires in 2025’.

New Man Utd co-owners INEOS ‘have no intention to renew his contract and want to earn a transfer fee before his deal expires’ with the Red Devils looking at a new centre-back this summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd already have one signing ‘tied up’ as they make opening bid for another player

👉 Guehi to Man Utd, Eze to Chelsea among six potential transfers involving England Euro 2024 stars

👉 Premier League clubs in Europe: Arsenal seek first Champions League as Man Utd pip Newcastle

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed four targets earlier this week that Man Utd are looking at to improve the centre of defence.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “United are also working on a right footed centre-back as a priority this summer – Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer are on the list, but they also want one more centre-back – a left footed one.

“It’s not decided yet but it’s a possibility they are considering internally, and one player they have been scouting is Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon.

“Inacio is being scouted and monitored by United, but also by Liverpool, and he has a €60m release clause in his contract with Sporting. These clubs are showing an interest in Inacio, so let’s see if they decide to start a proper negotiation.

“This could be an interesting situation to follow as many clubs around Europe are looking for left footed centre-backs, and United and Liverpool could be in the race for Inacio so keep an eye on this one.”