Man Utd ‘offer’ Mainoo and £44m for Real Madrid star in shock transfer ‘bombshell’ ahead of January

Man Utd have made a bid of €50m (£44m) plus Kobbie Mainoo in an attempt to convince Real Madrid to part with Federico Valverde, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new players over the summer transfer window with five new players arriving at Old Trafford.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim and the recruitment team prioritised improving their attack, which was the fifth worst in the Premier League last season, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving for big fees.

Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon and Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens also arrived to bolster the squad but many fans and former players reckon not signing a new midfielder could come back to bite them.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League with Amorim’s side starting off in similar form which saw them finish last season in 15th position.

Amorim has privately been criticised by some members of the Man Utd hierarchy for his decision to publicly reveal that Mainoo is fighting for a place with Bruno Fernandes this season.

That hinted at a severe lack of playing time for the England international with captain Fernandes guaranteed to start almost every match unless there is an amazing drop off in form.

Man Utd ended up having to convince Mainoo to stay, rather than leave on loan at the end of the summer window, with rumours that a number of clubs are interested in his services ahead of the January transfer window.

And now Spanish website Defensa Central have claimed that Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ of €50m (£44m) plus Mainoo in an attempt to buy Federico Valverde from Real Madrid.

Man Utd ‘want to improve its midfield and is aware of Madrid’s interest in Mainoo’ and are therefore ‘willing to offer a swap deal for Valverde, adding a 50 million transfer fee’.

But the La Liga giants have ‘no intention of accepting it, because they see the Uruguayan as a key player and the team’s future captain’.

The report adds: ‘At Defensa Central, we’ve been able to confirm after consulting with reliable sources at the club that they have not yet made any decision to address Mainoo’s transfer. Yes, he’s a player they like and has enormous potential, something everyone recognises.

‘But there are many other players who are also of interest to the club, and they are being monitored in their matches. This, coupled with Madrid’s desire to be very selective, means that nothing has been decided yet for any player.’

Former Man Utd defender Gary Pallister reckons Mainoo has picked up a bout of “second season syndrome” but he’s tipping the England star to make it back into Amorim’s starting XI before the end of the season.

Pallister told BetWright: “Kobbie Mainoo burst onto the scene and won himself a cap in the England squad, which he fully deserved.

“When he first joined, there wasn’t too much expectation on him, but that has changed after he’s shown what he can offer on the pitch. You hear a lot about ‘second season syndrome’, where players struggle to live up to the expectations that have been set on them after a strong run of performances – I think that is what has happened to Kobbie.

“I’d love to see him back in the team, playing at his full potential. I’m happy that Ruben Amorim kept him at the club this season, rather than sending him on loan; I believe he can force himself back into the starting lineup.”

