Man Utd ‘offer’ Mason Greenwood to Barcelona in swap deal for Laporta’s ‘very serious mistake’

Man Utd are willing to offer Mason Greenwood in exchange for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at La Liga side Getafe, faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February that a fresh decision would be made on Greenwood this summer now that INEOS has been delegated control of football operations at Old Trafford.

Reports last year that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and Ratcliffe acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but insisted nothing has been finalised yet.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” Ratcliffe said at a media briefing to mark the completion of his purchase of a minority stake in Man Utd.

Asked asked if the Greenwood situation would be a “fresh decision”, Ratcliffe said: “Yeah we will. Absolutely. We will make a decision, and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Ratcliffe added: “He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one – we’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.”

But there have been recent reports that indicate Man Utd are leaning towards selling him in the summer with a number of Spanish clubs interested after his good loan spell at Getafe this term.

And now reports in Spain indicate that Man Utd have interest in Barcelona forward Roque – who signed for the Catalan giants from Athletico Paranaense last summer for €60m – and the Red Devils have ‘offered’ Greenwood as part of a deal for the Brazilian,

The report claims that Roque has been ‘one of the great disappointments of the season’ after scoring two goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga side.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta thinks he ‘made a very serious mistake by signing the Brazilian international’ and now Man Utd are ‘considering an exchange in which Mason Greenwood would be the other protagonist.’

Greenwood ‘does not think about returning to Old Trafford’ in the summer and Man Utd ‘intend to take advantage of the fact that Barça has Greenwood on the agenda’.

