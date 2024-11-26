Man Utd ‘offer more’ than Euro giants in ‘tempting’ deal to sign Amorim’s chosen ‘replacement for flop’

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘offered more’ than Serie A giants Napoli as they are ‘swooping’ to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous potential signings following Ruben Amorim’s arrival and his first game in charge against Ipswich Town was further proof that he has a big job at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are short in various positions but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is adamant that their immediate priority is “going for a proper left-back”.

“Man Utd want to go for a proper left-back,” Romano told his YouTube channel. “Ruben Amorim is very happy with Diogo Dalot as a player, professional, can play several positions, top leader, big professional. So very happy with Diogo Dalot.

“But, they need a player who can cover that position on a regular basis. Obviously Dalot can play on the right. That’s his position actually, he is only helping on the left.

“And so, a new player in that position, a left-back remains a top priority. From what I’m hearing, even after the Ipswich game the message from Ruben Amorim to Manchester United management is that we need a player in that position in 2025.

“It could be in January, could be in the summer. It is based on opportunities, based on price, based on several factors. But, Manchester United want to go for a player in that position.”

Despite this, Man Utd are also being linked with Napoli and Georgia winger Kvaratskhelia.

Earlier this month, a report claimed the £90m-rated ‘special talent’ has been chosen as the ‘replacement for flop’ Antony, who ‘will be allowed to move on’ next year.

23-year-old Kvaratskhelia has been in fine form for Napoli this season, grabbing five goals and two assists in his 15 appearances across all competitions.

The winger is under contract until 2027. While he is in talks with Napoli over a new contract, a report in Italy claims Man Utd are ‘swooping’ with a ‘tempting offer’.

The ‘proposal presented’ by Napoli is worth around six million euros ‘including bonuses’, Man Utd are ‘offering more’. They are ‘ready to tempt the Georgian with a five-year contract at eight million euros per season plus one in easily achievable bonuses’, which is ‘in line with the summer offer made by PSG for 10 million’.