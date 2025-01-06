Man Utd ‘offer’ Rashford plus £17m for ‘galactic’ star who Amorim ‘wants to lead his project’

Man Utd are willing to send Marcus Rashford to Serie A side Napoli plus cash in exchange for Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season but they managed to secure an impressive 2-2 draw on the road at arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite the draw at the Premier League leaders, Man Utd are still a lowly 13th in the table with just six wins from their 20 matches this term.

The Red Devils have been struggling for goals in the Premier League this season with only Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton scoring fewer goals.

Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have all come in for criticism this season with the trio scoring just nine league goals between them this campaign.

England international Rashford has not played for Man Utd since their Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12 with Amorim leaving the forward out of his squad for their victory over Man City in the Manchester Derby later that week.

Rashford has since come out insisting that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford with rumours that he could leave in the January transfer window.

Amorim has included Rashford in one squad since with the Man Utd forward on the bench for their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle but ended the game as an unused substitute.

Man Utd are looking to help Amorim in January by bringing in more firepower and one of the players they’ve been heavily linked with is Napoli striker Osimhen, who has been on loan at Galatasaray.

After rumours that Man Utd had made an ‘offer’ to Napoli for Osimhen, including Rashford, reports in Spain have now brought more details on the potential ‘galactic’ signing at Old Trafford.

It is understood that the Red Devils ‘would be willing to part with Rashford in an operation that could shake up the European transfer market: a swap with Napoli for Victor Osimhen’.

The report adds: ‘The initial proposal would include the English striker plus 20 million euros to convince the Italian team. However, the Neapolitan club, known for its toughness in negotiations, could demand a higher figure to let its star leave.’

Osimhen is the ‘the forward that Man Utd boss Amorim wants to lead his project’ and Napoli could offer Rashford ‘a new start in a less media-driven environment than the Premier League.’