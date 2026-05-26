Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a brilliant second half to the season as they qualified for the Champions League under Michael Carrick, who has been rewarded with the permanent manager’s job at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have already got a plan for the summer transfer window with widespread reports indicating that they want at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum.

Numerous midfielders have been linked with a move to Man Utd but a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson has seemed closer than many of the other names bandied about.

It is understood that Ederson has ‘given priority’ to the Red Devils after they agreed personal terms – but Fabrizio Romano has revealed two doubts Man Utd have.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ of €80m (£69m) ‘to convince Real Madrid this summer’ – but the Red Devils recruitment team ‘will have to work hard to avoid disrupting the rigid wage structure of the Manchester United dressing room’.

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The report adds: ‘Manchester United are taking on the challenge of engaging in high-stakes negotiations with Florentino Perez during the coming summer weeks. The English club’s management intends to expedite talks by leveraging the financial resources gained from regularly competing in Europe’s most prestigious tournaments.

‘The technical staff at the Theatre of Dreams are looking for a dominant figure who can inject tactical balance, defensive aggression, and immediate leadership. Manchester United see the French midfielder as the ideal successor to emulate the impact Casemiro had in his prime. The former Monaco player’s physical attributes are a perfect fit for the frenetic, vertical pace of the Premier League.’

Despite Real Madrid not being keen on allowing one of their key players to leave, Man Utd ‘will play the card of offering him an undisputed leading role in a project designed to win titles’.

Romano: Contacts are ongoing to keep Bruno Fernandes

One player who is set to stay at Man Utd this summer is captain Bruno Fernandes, amid interest from other clubs, with the Red Devils set to speak to the Portugal international in order ‘to avoid temptations’ from around the world.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I can tell you is that, according to my information, movements behind the scenes have already started for Bruno Fernandes to remain at Man Utd this summer.

“Man Utd, from what I understand, are prepared to make significant efforts to keep Bruno. Contacts are ongoing. Man Utd want to continue with Bruno Fernandes after a fantastic season with 30 goal contributions and 21 assists in a single Premier League campaign. He produced more assists than Kevin De Bruyne and made history in the Premier League.

“Man Utd now want to avoid temptations from around Europe and from Saudi Arabia, where they have wanted Bruno Fernandes for the past three years. They have always been obsessed with Bruno Fernandes. However, my understanding is that Man Utd have already started conversations behind the scenes to ensure Bruno Fernandes continues at the club.

“It is the desire of the ownership, the management, the coach, the technical staff and the teammates. They are all very happy with Bruno as one of the leaders of the dressing room. So, for sure, United are pushing strongly and making efforts to keep Bruno Fernandes. Work is in progress on this situation.”

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