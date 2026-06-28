Man Utd are preparing to satisfy Michael Carrick by making an ‘offer’ to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already lined up a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson with the Brazil international set to join once the World Cup is over.

Man Utd are also set to bring in their second signing with journalist for AS Colombia, Pipe Sierra, has revealed that Cristian Orozco will travel to Manchester on Sunday to undergo a ‘medical’ at the Premier League club.

Sierra wrote on X: ‘Cristian Camilo Orozco (17) will travel this Sunday alongside Giuseppe Antonaccio, the Chief Scout of #ManUtd, to Manchester to undergo medical exams and be officially announced. The midfielder who emerged from ‘Club de Pies a Cabeza’ and is a youth product of Academia Rojo FC will join the team’s under-21 preseason in Germany.’

The Red Devils are still looking to bring in at least one more midfielder this summer after Ederson, while they are also prioritising a left-back and a left-winger.

Man Utd improved a lot last season in forward areas with Mateus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko joing last summer but they are still looking to go to another level.

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And reports in Spain are claiming that Man Utd are now ready to ‘put around 120 million euros (£104m) on the table to get Real Madrid to open the doors for him this summer’.

Man Utd are ‘looking to sign a leader for their attack and the report adds: ‘Although Michael Carrick is satisfied with the contributions of the strikers currently on the roster, he believes they need a world-class player to be the team’s main star, ahead of Bruno Fernandes. And the name he likes most is ‘Vini’, whom they could make the highest-paid player in Premier League history, surpassing Erling Braut Haaland.’

But the ‘biggest threat’ could come from Paris Saint-Germain as the report continues: ‘And the biggest threat to Real Madrid comes from Paris Saint-Germain , who are looking for revenge for everything that happened with Kylian Mbappé in the past. To achieve this, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to sign Vinícius, whom he would convince to see out his contract, and then join them on a free transfer.’

Zico on Vini Jr: ‘I like him a lot and I’ve watched him grow’

Brazil legend Zico has been impressed by Vinicius Junior’s form at the World Cup with the Real Madrid star contributing four goals and one assist for his country in three matches.

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Zico told FIFA: “I’m happy for Vinicius. I like him a lot and I’ve watched him grow. I know how hard he has worked to get where he is. He is a model professional and a hard worker; it makes me happy to see a Flamengo lad doing so well, and I’m sure there’s plenty more yet to come, God willing.

“He has been consistent and is doing his job well,” Zico explained. “The fact that Ancelotti knows him well has helped a lot. He tries to position him where he can be most effective, help him play with confidence, and make him the player Brazil look to for the finishing touch.

“That shows the difference the system can make; the numbers speak for themselves,” said Zico. “It’s a system that puts him in a position to keep doing what he does best. And he is very well prepared physically, technically and emotionally. Yesterday alone, against Scotland, he could have scored four. Knowledge is everything in life – knowing how to get the best out of each player. That is what Ancelotti has been trying to do with Vinicius. He’s earned this moment.”

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