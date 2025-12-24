Man Utd make ‘offer’ for Real Madrid star as La Liga side see Red Devils captain as ‘realistic option’

Man Utd are one of two Premier League clubs to have made an ‘offer’ for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have once again showed inconsistent form this season and, despite being in seventh in the Premier League table, Man Utd are only four points ahead of 14th-placed Bournemouth.

Ruben Amorim’s side were perhaps the better team against Aston Villa on Sunday in their 2-1 defeat with the Red Devils missing Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui to Africa Cup of Nations duty.

There were a number of youngsters on the Man Utd bench on Sunday and it now seems the Red Devils are likely to enter the January transfer market for new players.

Man Utd had strong interest in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth until widespread reports claimed that Man City is the Ghana international’s ‘preference’.

With Amorim’s insistence that Man Utd don’t want to rely on short-term fixes, any deal for an attacker could have to wait until the summer, unless another good opportunity arises.

And reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid have ‘received two offers of more than €100m’ for Vinicius Junior, one of which has come from the Red Devils.

Real Madrid are struggling to get Vinicius Junior to sign a new deal as the Brazil international wants parity with top earner Kylian Mbappe.

The report adds: ‘Faced with this situation, those at the Bernabeu have decided not to remain idle. Real Madrid are already listening to offers and, according to sources close to the club, two very serious proposals have arrived from the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United have put more than €100 million on the table to acquire Vinicius this summer, a figure that, at the very least, compels them to sit down and talk.

‘At Real Madrid, there’s no urgency to sell, but there is concern about losing control of the narrative. Letting time pass without renewing Vinicius ‘ contract could become a strategic problem, especially if the player enters the final stretch of his contract without an agreement. Selling now, with strong offers and room to manoeuvre, is starting to look like a logical option.’

There could be conversations about Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes being involved in the deal for Vinicius Junior in the summer with Spanish website Fichajes claiming Real Madrid see the Portugal international as a ‘realistic option’.

It has been revealed that clubs from outside the Premier League can buy Fernandes for €60m as he has a release clause in his contract and ‘that amount fits within Real Madrid’s parameters for a strategic signing’.

Fichajes adds: ‘Herein lies the main doubt. Bruno Fernandes is 31 years old, a factor that doesn’t quite convince Florentino Pérez. In recent years, the president has opted for young signings with potential and resale value.

‘However, the club also recognizes the need for balance. Incorporating proven experience can be key to supporting an increasingly young squad in crucial moments.’

Fabrizio Romano clarified Fernandes’ release clause earlier this week, he said: “In January, I don’t expect any movement despite all the interviews, all the quotes from Bruno. My expectation is not for Bruno to move in January. Bruno is expected to stay at Man Utd. We will see in summer 2026 what happens. From Saudi they are still interested.

“There is a release clause in the contract of Fernandes. And the clause is not valid for Premier League clubs. It’s only valid for clubs from abroad.

“It’s slightly over €60m, so there would be the possibility for several clubs to attack. But in that case, it depends on what Bruno wants to do.

“Bruno said already in an interview a few days ago that he said no to Saudi, it was Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window. Bruno wanted to stay at Man Utd, but the clause is going to be still there in summer 2026.

“It’s going to be up to Bruno to decide what he wants to do next and what’s going to be the mission for him on the transfer market for summer 2026. As of now, I can guarantee that the focus of Bruno is completely on Man Utd. Bruno wants to do his best for Man Utd.

“Then there is the World Cup with Portugal as well. But in terms of club football, Bruno only wants to focus on United. He is not planning any transfer. It’s from Saudi that they are still very interested in Bruno, but it’s not Bruno entertaining talks or opening discussions already for 2026.”