Man Utd ‘offer’ record-breaking deal for ex-Spurs star as Amorim eyes exit of ‘two resounding failures’

Man Utd have made a record-breaking offer for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the Red Devils look to provide Ruben Amorim with increased firepower, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag after a terrible start to the new Premier League season with the Dutchman leading them to just three wins in their opening nine matches.

Ruud van Nistelrooy put four more points on the board in the two Premier League matches since Ten Hag’s departure by beating Leicester City and drawing with Chelsea.

Man Utd moved quickly to bring in Ten Hag’s permanent successor in Amorim with the Portuguese coach arriving in Manchester yesterday after winning his final match as Sporting Lisbon manager 4-2 against Braga over the weekend.

And there are already plenty of rumours about which players could arrive in the next couple of transfer windows as the Red Devils look to give Amorim some support.

There are some doubts as to whether Amorim has the right players to suit his 3-4-3 formation, which he preferred to play at Sporting, while there are serious questions about the strikers at Man Utd.

The Red Devils spent a lot of money to bring Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford but the Man Utd duo, although still early days, have so far failed to live up to their exciting reputations.

And now reports in Spain claim both Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain have made an ‘offer’ worth €130m (£107m) – which would be a record-breaking deal for the Red Devils – to sign former Tottenham striker Kane.

Kane has been in sensational form since swapping Spurs for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 with the England captain bagging 61 goals in 61 matches for the Bavarians.

But ‘his adventure at the Allianz Arena could be really short’ as Man Utd and PSG ‘already have around 130 million euros ready to ensure that the former Norwich City or Leicester City player ends up leaving Germany’ next summer.

While PSG are looking for a goalscorer to replace Kylian Mbappe, new Man Utd boss Amorim has ‘ordered the purchase of a footballer who can lead the project’.

Amorim wants to replace ‘two resounding failures’ in Zirkzee and Hojlund after Ten Hag was ‘convinced’ the pair were ‘very interesting footballers’.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has pinpointed three key failures of Ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Petit told Instant Casino: “The results of Manchester United simply weren’t good enough under Erik Ten Hag. Players didn’t improve under him. That is a deadly combination if you’re a manager of a top club and you want to stay in the job.

“I also don’t think that Ten Hag’s communication was good enough. He was not good in the press conferences in terms of explaining what he wants to do on the pitch, and he was always trying to find excuses, while trying to put in the front of people’s minds what he won, what he did for Manchester United.

“Smile, joy, passion, communication. They weren’t there for Ten Hag.

“You have to also question his record in the transfer market. He was responsible for signing so many players that underperformed and failed. I think he signed far too many players that he knew from Holland too. So much money has been spent on the players that he’s been asking for.”