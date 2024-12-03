Man Utd offer rubbished as ‘a market lie’ with striker given ‘no chance’ of joining

Ruben Amorim looks to the sky in frustration during his first Premier League match.

There is “no chance” that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will end up at Man Utd in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling to score goals in the Premier League this season with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to get the numbers required of them.

However, Rashford and Zirkzee got a brace each as Man Utd beat Everton 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday as Ruben Amorim won his first home league game in charge of the Red Devils.

That has relieved some of the pressure around the strikeforce and calmed the need for a new centre-forward in the January transfer window, although Man Utd could still consider potential options.

One player rumoured to be a possibility in the January transfer window for Man Utd is Osimhen with the Napoli striker currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray.

There were claims that Man Utd were preparing an ‘offer’ including Zirkzee and a ‘substantial balancing payment to get Osimhen’ in the winter transfer window.

But Italian journalist Paolo del Genio insists there is “no chance” that Zirkzee could be used in negotiations to bring Osimhen to Old Trafford with the Red Devils’ interest in the Nigeria international a “market lie”.

Del Genio told Kiss Kiss (via Arena Napoli): “I’ll go out on a limb and say that this is nothing more than a market lie.

“There is no chance, at the moment, that the striker now at Manchester United could end up at the court of mister Antonio Conte in the possible negotiations between the Red Devils and the Neapolitans for Victor Osimhen.”

And transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio insists that Napoli striker Osimhen wants to see out the season at Galatasaray before considering his options again next summer.

Di Marzio told bettingexpert.com: “First of all, Osimhen wants to finish the season at Galatasaray. He is very happy to be there and doesn’t want to talk about other clubs.

“He wants to play and win there. I will leave a small percentage for Galatasaray to try to buy him and I will discuss with Napoli to find an agreement.

“It would probably be less than the release clause, but Galatasaray are so happy with him that they plan to find a solution with Napoli.

“I also know that a club in Saudi Arabia wants him. I don’t know the name of the club, but they are prepared to buy him for Napoli and get him back at the end of the season.

“The problem is that they want to sign him now and Osimhen doesn’t want to sign now, he wants to wait. He wants to use this season as an opportunity to let the Premier League club decide whether to make an offer to Napoli.

“PSG are always an opportunity, and they’re the only club who have made an offer for him this summer. They offered €220m for Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, so maybe they’ll try to get both again.

“But he wants to finish the season at Galatasaray, even if the Saudi Arabian club want to sign him now.”