Man Utd have made an offer to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni as they search for a third midfield signing, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already completed four signings so far this summer with Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) all joining.

Santos and Tielemans are two of three midfield signings Man Utd wanted to get over the line this summer with a deal for Atalanta star Ederson falling through for medical reasons.

Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall recently revealed that ‘no top target has been identified’ as Man Utd hunt that final midfield signing.

Marshall said in a Q&A: ‘I’ve been told United have a ‘long list’ of midfield options this summer, which is why they are being linked with everyone. A lot of the names you’ve seen in the last few days are potential signings.

‘As it stands, no top target has been identified, although there have been talks with the representatives of some players to try and assess the kind of finances involved in a deal.

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‘In my opinion, Aurelien Tchouameni remains the dream signing for United here, and while they run the rule over several midfielders, they are happy to wait at the moment and see if his situation at Real Madrid changes.’

However, Tchouameni’s name has kept coming up in recent weeks and reports in Spain are claiming that Man Utd have made a €80m (£68m) ‘offer’ to Real Madrid for the France international.

The report adds: ‘Real Madrid is analysing the sporting and financial impact of letting go of one of its midfielders. Tchouameni is 26 years old, has two years left on his contract, and plays in a position for which the team would need to find a replacement.

‘The fee offered by the English club would be one of the biggest revenues the club has ever received from a sale. However, the final price will have to reflect both the initial investment and the role the Frenchman plays in the squad rotation.

‘Manchester United are looking for a central midfielder capable of playing in front of the defence. The departure of Casemiro and injuries to other members of the squad have increased the need to sign a player for that position.’

Has Tchouameni already agreed a new contract at Real Madrid?

Fabrizio Romano has recently thrown doubt over a deal with Tchouameni already agreeing a new contract to remain at Real Madrid, although it hasn’t been officially announced.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel last week: “Guys, I told you several times that Tchouameni is considered internally at Man United as the dream midfielder, as the perfect midfielder.

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“In terms of leadership, being an elite player, international defensive midfielder – the perfect next one after Casemiro.

“But my understanding is that he ALREADY signed the new contract with Real Madrid, so everything is done. He’s a really important player for Jose Mourinho. Mourinho was pushing to keep Tchouameni.

“The understanding is that Tchouameni is staying at Real Madrid.”

On a potential pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga instead, Romano added: “Manchester United had a conversation with the agents of Eduardo Camavinga to understand the situation of the player. They did the same also with Manu Kone a few days, weeks ago.

“So Man United are still looking for a defensive midfielder, but – as I always told you on Camavinga – the only way to get him is to get the green light from the player.

“And at the moment, the message coming from Camavinga is that he wants to work under Jose Mourinho and try to stay at Real Madrid, try to revive his career at Real Madrid.

“If at some point something changes and Camavinga opens doors to an exit, for sure the Premier League is a VERY likely destination. But, at the moment, the desire of Camavinga remains to stay at Real Madrid.”

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