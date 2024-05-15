Man Utd ‘offer totally condemned’ summer signing plus £47m to Barcelona for Varane replacement

Man Utd have offered £47m plus Mason Mount in order to land Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils could see some big changes this summer following their disappointing second season under Erik ten Hag, which has left the Dutchman under pressure.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club from the Glazer family earlier this year and he’s looking to overhaul the recruitment department and invest in the club’s infrastructure.

Omar Berrada is lined up to become the club’s new CEO in the summer, while Jason Wilcox has arrived as technical director from Southampton and Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth is the club’s top target to become their new sporting director.

And there could also be huge changes in terms of personnel with one report earlier this month claiming Man Utd will listen to offers to any of their players apart from Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd bought Mount last summer for around £60m from Premier League rivals Chelsea but the England international has struggled to get into Ten Hag’s side because of injury and form.

And now reports in Spain claim that the Red Devils have offered Mount and €55m (£47m) for Araujo, who Man Utd have been linked with for a long time.

The Premier League side are ‘seeking to reach an agreement’ for Araujo after announcing that Raphael Varane will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer.

It is understood that Mount is now ‘totally condemned by Erik Ten Hag and Jim Ratcliffe’ and after just 12 months ‘they are looking for a way out for him’.

Man Utd ‘hopes to be able to break down the resistance’ of Barcelona to the sale of Araujo but the Mount deal could prove too tempting for the Catalan giants.

There has also been speculation that Ten Hag could be under pressure this summer with Brentford boss Thomas Frank linked to the job if Man Utd decide to part ways with the Dutchman.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update in his Caught Offside column, he wrote: “We’re hearing more speculation about the Manchester United job, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank the latest name to be linked as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

“Still, as I always repeat about Manchester United – no decision has been made about Ten Hag’s position and we have to wait for that in order to understand what they will do with the new manager. There are many links but nothing will be concrete until they decide on Ten Hag.

“I like Frank and he’s done an impressive job at Brentford, but it’s too early at the moment to be talking about him or anyone else as a candidate for United. Let’s see how Ten Hag ends the season, with two more league matches and the FA Cup final still to come.”

