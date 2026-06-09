Man Utd are ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils had an amazing second half to last season that saw Michael Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim in January, lead Man Utd to third place and Champions League qualification for next campaign.

That has boosted the transfer budget at Old Trafford heading into the summer transfer window with Man Utd hoping to bring in at least two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum, while there have also been rumours that they could try and stretch themselves to sign a centre-back and/or a striker.

Fabrizio Romano announced last week that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have already tied up their first signing of the summer with Ederson “officially a Man Utd player”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have formally completed their first signing of the summer. The ‘here we go’ arrived a few days ago, but now all documents have been signed between Man Utd and Atalanta for Ederson. The Brazilian midfielder is officially a Man Utd player from today.

“What remains now is for Ederson to travel to England after his holidays, complete his formal medical and sign his contract. I am told that an initial unofficial medical already took place with Atalanta’s authorisation and everything was positive. The agreement between Ederson and Man Utd has been in place for months, as the player only wanted this move.

READ: Romano reveals ‘only way’ Man Utd will sign Rafa Leao this summer after ‘concrete calls’ over transfer

“The agreement between the clubs has now also been completed in writing. In terms of an official announcement and seeing Ederson holding the Man Utd shirt, we need a little more patience while the final formalities are completed. However, all paperwork is now signed and Man Utd have secured their first midfield signing of the summer.

“Man Utd are not stopping there. They want at least one more midfielder and work is already taking place behind the scenes. After completing the Ederson deal, the club will continue to push for further additions in that area.”

Man Utd ‘wants to buy’ Tottenham captain Romero

And now Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul has revealed that Man Utd are attempting to get their next deal over the line by ‘preparing an offer’ for Tottenham captain Romero.

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Edul, who has 1.2m X followers, wrote on social media: ‘Manchester United wants to buy Cuti Romero and is preparing an offer.’

Former Man Utd forward Gusieppe Rossi reckons the Red Devils could do with more experience and has recommended the signing of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer.

Rossi told Ozoon: “Robert Lewandowski to Man Utd? Yeah, why not?

“Of course, Lewandowski would be an incredible asset for the young players, providing his experience and big-game knowledge. With Benjamin Sesko being a young, growing player, having someone like Lewandowski on the team would only benefit him. It’s a no-brainer. He has a huge resume and on a short-term deal, it’s a win-win.”

READ: Man Utd accelerate for £85m second signing as Romano gives update amid Tonali boost