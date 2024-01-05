Man Utd ‘offer’ Ten Hag ‘burden’ to Barcelona as ‘betrayal’ sees rivals ‘reject’ £17m January transfer

Manchester United have ‘offered’ Raphael Varane to La Liga champions Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Varane is out of contract at the end of the season and the Red Devils are reportedly willing to let him walk for nothing unless he agrees to a significant wage cut.

He has been linked with Bayern Munich in recent months, while Real Madrid are also believed to be keen as Carlo Ancelotti deals with an injury crisis in defence.

Interestingly, though, it has been claimed by French football expert Jonathan Johnson that Varane could return to another former club of his: RC Lens.

Johnson wrote for CaughtOffside this week: “For the long term, there have been links with Saudi Arabia, but one to keep on sooner rather than later could also be his former club Lens.

“He’s not someone who really strikes me as a player who’s going to look to have a really long career, and so it wouldn’t surprise me if he wanted to finish his career off where it started at Lens.

“At this moment in time, Lens are doing well, and they’re in a financial position to put something tempting in front of Varane.”

He might have been linked with two of his former clubs, but Varane could end up at one of their arch-rivals.

This is according to Spanish outlet Nacional, who say the French World Cup winner has been ‘offered’ to Real Madrid’s rivals, Barcelona.

It is claimed that Erik ten Hag’s side view Varane as a ‘problem’ and are ‘trying to place him in a team’, which has led to them ‘offering’ him to a club with Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo.

Furthermore, it looks like Ten Hag does not have the 30-year-old in his ‘plans’ and is eager not to be ‘burdened’ by a player on a huge salary.

United will accept close to €20million (£17million) for Varane this month, which is probably a bit unrealistic given his contract situation, salary, and injury record.

It’s added that Real Madrid chairman Florentino Perez has refused to re-sign his former player. Perez is apparently still fuming after Varane ‘betrayed’ him.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Barcelona present Joan Laporta is also against the signing of Varane, with sporting director Deco in agreement that he is a ‘necessary reinforcement’.

Barca’s ‘rejection’ means a move to Bayern is more realistic with Thomas Tuchel ‘sounding out’ the addition of another defender.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has previously reported Bayern’s interest but he has not shared any updates on the situation since November.

United have activated the options to extend Hannibal Mejbri, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s contracts.

They could do so with Varane but are reluctant to keep hold of the player on the same salary.

Speaking this week, Ten Hag confirmed there are talks underway with Varane and Anthony Martial.

“We are talking with Rapha Varane and Anthony Martial, and we triggered the options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri,” Ten Hag said (as per Fabrizio Romano).

