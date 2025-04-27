Man Utd ‘offered’ ex-Fulham star as agents ‘set up’ double deal with top-class striker

Frank Anguissa and Victor Osimhen have both been linked with Man Utd.

Man Utd have ‘offered’ the chance to sign former Fulham midfielder Frank Anguissa ahead of the summer transfer window in a potential double deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 15th ahead of their trip to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

The current Man Utd squad are now guaranteed to go down as the worst Red Devils side to have ever played in the Premier League, even if they win all of their final five matches.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has struggled to implement his playing style, philosophy and tactics with results and performances showing little improvement.

Man Utd provided him with just one signing in the January transfer window with Patrick Dorgu arriving, and Amorim will be looking for loads more new arrivals in the summer if he’s going to turn around their fortunes next season.

And now Area Napoli claim that former Fulham star Anguissa ‘could leave Napoli and return to the Premier League’ in the summer with Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea ‘offered’ the midfielder.

The report adds:

‘In the past tempted by an experience in Saudi Arabia and sounded out in recent months by Monaco and Marseille, the Cameroonian midfielder is in the smell of being sold in the summer, although Aurelio De Laurentiis has protected himself by exercising the renewal option in favor of the blue club. ‘In June, Frank and his family could return to England, a country they know well and have had the opportunity to appreciate, and where [Antonio] Conte’s number 99 could end his career. ‘The sporting director Giovanni Manna, in these days, would have stopped in Manchester – via London – to talk about some possible operations to set up with United (first of all Victor Osimhen, ed.). ‘Who knows, maybe the occasion was also useful to talk about Anguissa, after the player’s intermediary has already taken the pulse of the Red Devils and Guardiola’s Citizens.’

That means there could be a possible double deal involving Anguissa and Osimhen in the summer with Man Utd particularly looking to improve their forward line.

Only four clubs have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this term with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for a lot of criticism this season.

The duo have only scored three Premier League goals each and there have been rumours that both strikers could leave Old Trafford in the summer.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought a warning over a potential deal for Osimhen, the Italian journalist said: “He wants the same salary he’s earning at Napoli – €12m net, plus commissions and his €75m release clause.

“No English club is ready to pay him €12m net.”