According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘offered’ a swap deal as FC Barcelona make an audacious attempt to sign Kobbie Mainoo.

Man Utd‘s season ended on a high as they beat Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup. But overall it was miserable as they finished eighth in the Premier League, while they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup early.

Mainoo to leave Man Utd?

There were not many positives to come from Man Utd’s season but the emergence of Mainoo was certainly a highlight.

The 19-year-old made 35 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions during his breakout season and his performances have earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

Mainoo’s form has also caught the attention of clubs around Europe as the teenager was recently linked with a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are interested in signing Mainoo and they are considering a swap deal involving former Leeds United winger Raphinha, who has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Barcelona are still struggling financially and it is understood that the require summer sales to balance the books, with the report claiming new head coach Hansi Flick reportedly wants to ‘get rid’ of the Brazil international.

Regarding Mainoo, it is suggested that Barcelona have placed Raphinha on the chopping block in an attempt to ‘close’ the signing of the Man Utd star.

Flick is said to be ‘convinced’ Barcelona should sign Mainoo as the German has recommended the midfielder to Joao Laporta and Deco as an ideal alternative to ‘Martin Zubimendi, Amadou Onana, Mikel Merino and Joshua Kimmich’.

‘Barcelona intend to take advantage of United’s interest in Raphinha by including him in the operation. They want to get rid of Raphinha, and he would serve to unlock the [Mainoo] deal. ‘The lack of formal offers for the Brazilian international has caused the Blaugrana to consider offering a change to United, which would end Mainoo in La Liga, and with the 27-year-old returning to the Premier League. ‘To be more precise, the offer that Laporta has in mind to try to convince Ratcliffe would be 10 million euros, in addition to the permanent services of Raphinha.’

