According to reports, Manchester United have been given another chance to sign a Barcelona star, while a new arrival is ‘set to be announced’.

The Red Devils could be active in the upcoming winter transfer window after they arguably left head coach Michael Carrick short in the summer.

In the summer window, Man Utd largely focused on overhauling their midfield, and they invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man Utd also landed Karl Darlow and several youngsters, but they perhaps made a mistake by not strengthening other positions.

United are lacking at left-back, centre-back, left-wing and up front, and they could make a couple of additions to ease these issues in January.

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And Carrick’s side are also looking to the future, with Romano confirming that they are set to sign Liverpool starlet Issac Konde.

Earlier this month, Romano said on X: ‘Manchester United have completed deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Isaac Konde from Liverpool, here we go!

‘All set for #MUFC move as formal steps have been completed in the last 24 hours.’

On Friday morning, Romano added: ‘Manchester United are set to announce 16-year-old winger Isaac Konde as new signing from Liverpool.

‘Story from two weeks ago, confirmed as #MUFC are set for official announcement.’

READ MORE: Man Utd reach decision on signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Leeds in January



Man Utd ‘offered’ Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde

For the first-team, a new left-back should be a priority for Man Utd heading into January, and Barcelona star Alejandro Balde has been mooted as an option.

In the summer, Man Utd were linked with Balde as an alternative to Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, and journalist Mark Brus has told Caught Offside that they have been ‘offered’ another chance to get him in January.

Brus explained: ‘Barcelona are expected to be active sellers in the January transfer window after struggling to get some names off their books during the summer.

‘Multiple sources have confirmed to me that this has already sparked some interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool after they were approached about a player via intermediaries.’

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that Balde was keen to remain at Barcelona despite interest from Man Utd, though it remains to be seen whether his current club’s stance on his exit could change his opinion.

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