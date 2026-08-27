According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘offered’ Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo, who is one of three centre-back options.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd have been really active in this summer’s transfer window, with club chiefs looking to improve their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Michael Carrick‘s side have invested heavily to sign Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to fix their midfield, and they have now turned their attention to strengthening other positions.

It has been widely reported that their new priority is to sign a left-back, while they are also linked with potential new wingers and strikers.

Man Utd have been linked with centre-backs less, but there has been fan clamour for the club to strengthen this position after they defended poorly in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Hull City.

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Now, though, journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that the Red Devils are ‘looking at centre-back options’, with Chelsea star Tosin among three candidates to join the club.

Jacobs said (via United Stand): ‘Manchester United are looking at CB options.

‘Taylor Harwood-Bellis was discussed internally.

‘Tosin Adarabioyo was offered directly, as a squad player.

‘Josh Acheampong has been on United’s radar, but Chelsea consider him untouchable in terms of a sale.’

Lewis Hall update reveals player “buy-in”

At left-back, it is now common knowledge that Man Utd are prioritising Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, though his current club are intent on him staying after selling Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

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Instead, it has been suggested that Man Utd could sign a cheaper option to provide cover for Luke Shaw before potentially turning back to Hall in next summer’s transfer window.

And Jacobs has explained why Man Utd remain in a strong position to sign Hall, who has “buy-in” for this move.

“The signs from the [Lewis] Hall camp are he sees a very strong fit at Manchester United,” Jacobs added.

“This is where Manchester United have got confidence, as they did with Carlos Baleba 12 months ago, that if they can’t move now, if they do choose to move in a years time, and even if Hall signs a new deal first, the player has that buy-in.”

He added: “They [United] could end the window without a LB, but the intent is to use the remaining days of the window to see if something is possible.”

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