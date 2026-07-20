Man Utd offered chance to sign top Liverpool, Arsenal target as PSG make huge U-turn

Man Utd have been given the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already sewn up deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, who joined from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, while they have also brought in Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

Man Utd are still prioritising another midfielder, a left winger and a full-back as a minimum before the end of the transfer window, while potential moves for a centre-back or centre-forward have also been mooted.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville but Fabrizio Romano is insisting that Man Utd would need to move on Marcus Rashford before making a move.

And now French publication RMC Sport (via The Evening Standard) has revealed that Man Utd ‘have been offered the chance to sign’ PSG and France winger Barcola.

It is understood that Barcola ‘wants a fresh start this summer and PSG are prepared to hear bids for him’ with the French champions looking for ‘at least €70m (£59.5m)’.

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The €70m seems on the low side with previous reports placing his price tag at over £116m, while PSG had apparently closed the door on his exit this summer.

Perhaps their stance has now softened, especially if they manage to get a deal for RB Leizpig’s Yan Diomande over the line, and Romano revealed over the weekend that Liverpool “remain very keen” on Barcola, while Arsenal’s interest in the Frenchman is “still cold”.

Liverpool ‘very keen’ but Arsenal ‘cold’ on Barcola

After Arsenal target Morgan Rogers decided to join Chelsea, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many Arsenal fans asking me, now Arsenal are going all in for Barcola, now Arsenal are working on Barcola?

“Guys, my understanding on Barcola is that so far Arsenal have not made any checks. While they made some checks on Yan Diomande, for example, they didn’t make any fresh check on Barcola over the recent days.

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“So, at the moment, the conversation Barcola Arsenal is still cold, I would say. Liverpool remain very attentive to the situation, Liverpool remain very keen on Barcola.

“So, I stand by my information and I keep telling you that Barcola Liverpool remains a concrete possibility depending on the fee they want to spend, because PSG would ask for very important money.

“At the same time, also important to say that Arsenal will now need to react on the market, and we have to see the consequences; we have to see what’s going to happen.

“For sure, it’s a big shock. For sure. It’s a big surprise, is a player that especially Mikel Arteta really wanted to bring to the club.

“Mikel Arteta was mentioning his names during the meetings, even before the end of the season, around January, February, March, with all the internal meetings at Arsenal, the name of Morgan Rogers was mentioned, and he was a serious, concrete target for the Gunners.”

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