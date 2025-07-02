According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘offered’ three Juventus stars as the Serie A giants eye Jadon Sancho in a ‘swap’ deal.

The England international is coming off a mixed loan spell at Chelsea, who decided against signing him permanently for around £25m.

Sancho scored in Chelsea’s Europa Conference League final win against Real Betis, but his inconsistent form prompted the Blues to pay a reported £5m penalty fee to opt out of a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old remains on the exit ramp at Man Utd, who are looking to offload him to free up funds for signings. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are in the same boat, but the Red Devils are yet to receive a suitable proposal for any player.

Sancho’s Man Utd career has never got going as he’s failed to live up to his £73m price tag, with his fallout with former boss Erik ten Hag in September 2023 making matters worse.

The winger returned to Dortmund on loan in January 2024 and had a successful spell as they reached the Champions League final.

Dortmund were among the clubs interested in Sancho during the 2024 summer window before he joined Chelsea, with Juventus also mooted as a potential destination.

Juventus remain linked with Sancho, who has also attracted interest from Napoli and Fenerbahce this summer.

However, Man Utd are struggling to offload Sancho due to their £25m valuation and his huge salary, so they may be forced to accept a loan bid for their outcast.

Alternatively, United could pursue a swap deal and this prospect is on the table, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In a report for GiveMeSport, Romano claims Juventus have ‘offered’ a ‘trio’ of stars to Man Utd as they look for a breakthrough for Sancho.

It is noted that the former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was ‘brought up’ amid talks over Antony, while Dusan Vlahovic and Tim Weah are ‘also available’ and have been mentioned as part of the Sancho ‘swap’ conversations.

