Manchester United have reportedly been ‘informed’ of the potential to sign a former Chelsea striker, among a number of other Premier League clubs.

United have not had the best time of it with striker signings in the past couple of years. They signed Rasmus Hojlund for £72million two years ago, and Joshua Zirkzee joined in a £36.5million deal last summer.

Both men played more than 30 Premier League games in the season just gone, but neither passed five goals.

As a result, there’s speculation regarding both being sold, with United to sign a better striker. They have some big names on their radar, but might struggle to convince any great players to join given their lack of any European football next term.

They have been offered a solution, though, as TBRFootball reports United are among the clubs who have been ‘approached’ by the representatives of Tammy Abraham, and ‘informed’ on his willingness to return to the Premier League.

Abraham played 89 times in the English top flight, largely with Chelsea, and scored 26 goals and assisted seven more.

He moved to Roma in 2021, and went on loan to AC Milan this season, racking up 47 goals and 20 assists since heading to Italy.

At Milan this season, Abraham was directly involved in 17 goals, but wants to come back to England, and several Premier League sides are informed on his situation.

TBRFootball’s report states West Ham, Everton and Newcastle have all taken an interest in him, while Aston Villa and Leeds are both keeping tabs on the striker’s situation.

Villa know about Abraham’s qualities, having had him on loan when they were in the Championship in 2018-19. That was their last season in the second tier, with the striker helping them back to the top flight with 25 regular season goals and three assists, as well as a goal in the playoffs, which Villa won.

Though that was now seven seasons ago, it has been suggested a few times in recent seasons that Villa might like to bring Abraham back to the club if possible.

It looks unlikely that Marcus Rashford will be signed permanently, given he and Barcelona want to join forces, so Villa might well be keen on signing a new striker.

