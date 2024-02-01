Man Utd ‘offered’ last-minute striker transfer; Red Devils identify £12m Arsenal target as ‘decent fit’

According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd were never going to be busy during this month’s transfer window as they are being impacted by their ongoing Financial Fair Play issues.

The Red Devils have sent Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mejbri out on loan as they have attempted to free up funds but it has been suggested that they have had to focus on the loan market as they attempt to bring in a new striker.

An initial fee of around £64m was splashed out to sign Rasmus Hojlund in the summer. The inexperienced striker has been one of United’s better players this season but Erik ten Hag has been made to rely on him too much with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial miles away from their best.

In an ideal world, Man Utd would have acquired a new striker this month and Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via The Express) claims they have been ‘offered the chance to reignite their interest and sign Ekitike on a short-term deal’.

On Tuesday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Paris Saint-Germain are actively working to loan out Hugo Ekitike in the final 48h of the transfer window. Contacts taking place today to find the best solution.”

PSG fended off competition from Newcastle United to sign Ekitike during the 2022 summer transfer window. He moved to the Ligue Un giants from Reims on a loan-to-buy deal and he joined them permanently last year for around €35m.

Ekitike is out of favour at PSG as he has only made one appearance for the French champions this season across all competitions.

The lack of reports linking Ekitike to Man Utd indicates this deal is pretty unlikely to happen, but according to journalist Dean Jones, they also have their eye on Getafe striker Borja Mayoral.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form for the La Liga side this season as he has 14 goals and one assist in his 21 league appearances.

Mayoral has also been linked with Arsenal this month but Jones does not believe that he is a serious target for the Gunners.

Jones adds: ‘Borja Mayoral has caught the eye of Manchester United this season.

‘He plays in the same Getafe side as Mason Greenwood and has impressed officials who have been keeping tabs on Greenwood in Spain.

‘Mayoral’s style is a decent fit for United as they consider alternative striker options and his valuation is low – with estimates around the £12million mark.

‘Arsenal were linked with him earlier in the window but those reports are wide of the mark as the Gunners have not seriously scouted him since 2019.’