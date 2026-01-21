Man Utd ‘offered’ ex-Chelsea star in January as they ‘also discuss’ another former PL player

Michael Carrick won his first game as interim boss against Man City.

Man Utd have been ‘offered the chance’ to sign former Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek as they weigh up signing a midfielder in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS prioritising their attack.

Man Utd fans were happy that INEOS improved a forward line that clearly needed attention with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

However, their failure to sign a new midfielder was seen as a big mistake by many fans and former players, although the Red Devils did put in enquiries for Conor Gallagher – who was playing for Atletico Madrid at the time – and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Baleba, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are among the long-term targets to improve the midfield at Man Utd – but they could look for a short-term solution on loan until the end of the season.

Widespread reports have indicated that Man Utd prefer to save their money until the end of the season but a couple of loan options have popped up in the last few days.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed that AC Milan midfielder Loftus-Cheek has been ‘offered’ to Man Utd on loan,

Crook wrote on talkSPORT: ‘Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

‘The Red Devils are considering signing a midfielder on loan to bolster their hopes of Champions League qualification.

‘Talks are only exploratory at this stage but Loftus-Cheek is keen to return to the Premier League having struggled for game time at AC Milan this season.’

Crook adds that Man Utd ‘have also discussed’ the potential signing of former Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is now at Turkish side Besiktas.

If Man Utd decide to make a concrete move for either Loftus-Cheek or Ndidi then it could pave the way for current midfielder Manuel Ugarte to leave Old Trafford over the winter.

Ugarte was out of favour under Ruben Amorim – who was sacked earlier this month – and the Uruguay international is looking for more game time ahead of the World Cup in the summer.

And the Daily Mail claim that Man Utd ‘might be more inclined to do business over Ugarte if a new signing comes in’.

On Ugarte, the report read: ‘Signing a midfield replacement could impact Manuel Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford after United rejected interest in the Uruguay international from Ajax and Galatasaray. They might be more inclined to do business over Ugarte if a new signing comes in.’