Man Utd offered ‘more than a dozen’ stars, but Ratcliffe refusing to give up on No 1 target

Manuel Ugarte remains the top target at Manchester United, despite them having been offered a number of stars

Manchester United have reportedly been offered ‘more than a dozen’ midfielders since their efforts to sign Manuel Ugarte looked to have dried up, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still trying to get him.

United have already been linked with a host of midfielders after David Ornstein reported they would look elsewhere than Ugarte, given they are seemingly unwilling to match Paris Saint-Germain’s valuation of the midfielder.

Sander Berge, Andre, Joao Gomes, Ederson and Sofyan Amrabat are among the players they have been linked with in recent days.

And the potential midfield additions do not stop there, with HITC reporting United have been offered ‘more than a dozen’ alternatives just this week.

However, Dan Ashworth is already busy looking into options that the Red Devils themselves want to sign. He’s said to be ‘working hard’ to find the right player to add to United’s side.

But the interest in Ugarte has not ceased, despite the hunt for alternatives being well under way.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ancelotti ‘angry’ as Ratcliffe’s ‘tempting offer’ leaves Real Madrid ‘in jeopardy’

👉 Man Utd ‘offer disappointment’ in Barcelona swap ‘proposal’ to sign Erik ten Hag ‘obsession’

👉 Man Utd transfer blow among two reasons for Yoro injury ‘secrecy’ as report reveals ‘tension’

HITC states the Uruguayan is still United’s first choice, and lines of communication between the Premier League giants and PSG have ‘remained open’.

Talks are still ongoing, and are said to have included discussions over a possible loan transfer. While United do not feel PSG’s demands for Ugarte are excessive, they are limited on what they can spend due to the fact they have not had any major outgoings.

They remain in talks with Saudi Pro League sides over the sale of Casemiro, while Scott McTominay has been the subject of interest within England.

If one or both of those players are sold soon, a permanent transfer for Ugarte could be firmly back on the table, but United’s struggles at the moment seem to stem from the financial side, so the exits might have to happen before anything that be confirmed.

If not, some of the other options they have been linked with should be much cheaper than the PSG man, and Ratcliffe may have to settle with a lesser option to ensure he gets someone through the door.

READ MORE: Man Utd transfers: Atalanta man Ederson ‘considered’ after back is turned on Ugarte move