Man Utd have been offered RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko with Arsenal closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to raise funds in order to bring in more players this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha – who joined in a £62.5m deal from Wolves – their only major signing of the summer with youngster Diego Leon also joining from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd have a number of players they have no intention of keeping ahead of next season and it has been revealed that five of them have now informed the Red Devils of their intention to leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X last week: ‘Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave. Man Utd have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.’

That will help Man Utd raise much-needed funds to bring in more players with a deal for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo reportedly edging closer to completion.

As well as Cunha and Mbeumo, Man Utd really want to sign a new centre-forward this summer with Sporting CP star Gyokeres linked before his imminent move to Arsenal.

And now TBR Football claim that after Arsenal chose Gyokeres, ‘Sesko’s camp have now been in touch with several other potential Premier League suitors’.

The report added: ‘Sesko’s team have been in contact with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United, keeping all four clubs abreast of the situation.

‘Whilst Sesko is disappointed to be missing out on a move to Arsenal, he is now considering his options.’

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean is another option for Man Utd and Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that there is a belief the Red Devils will trigger the Italy international’s €52m release clause, which remains in operation until tomorrow (July 15).

The report reads: ‘At this point, the situation is tightening. Kean never accepted Al-Qadsiah’s offer, nor did he comment on Al-Hilal’s interest, which had contacted his entourage in recent days. Manchester United’s prospect should not be underestimated, as the Red Devils could make a move for the 2000-born player during the final hours of his release clause.’

Man Utd legend Wes Brown thinks the players who are going to be part of Amorim’s squad again next season need to cut out “individual mistakes” to be successful next term.

When asked if there’s a limit to what Amorim can do without major reinforcements, Brown said: “Last season, Man United struggled with concentration and doing the basics at times, which led to individual mistakes, which led to conceding preventable goals and losing winnable games.

“There’s not a lot the manager can do about that, he can only set the team up for success, and then the players must go out and perform to get positive results.

“At times last season, I think the pressure got to the players. They were playing a new formation and losing games, so the pressure was mounting on them all the time.

“The expectation of playing for Man United can weigh heavily at times, and the players found that out last season. It is up to the manager in those moments to recognise it and pump the players full of confidence, but if they are losing games, that is hard to do.

“However, they have all that experience now. They can use last season’s tough times to get them through next season’s tough times, so I do expect them to improve next year as a team. However, if the mistakes are still happening regularly, teams will punish you in the Premier League and results will be hard to come by.”