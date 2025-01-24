According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Ajax forward Brian Brobbey amid interest from two Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils were consistently linked with Brobbey while former head coach Erik ten Hag was in charge as they previously worked together at Ajax.

However, this move has yet to come to fruition and other Premier League sides are in the race to sign the forward this month.

The 22-year-old shone last season as he scored 18 goals in his 30 Eredivisie appearances, but his form has dipped this term. He has only netted three goals in his 29 outings in all competitions and could be Premier League-bound.

Following the appointment of Graham Potter, West Ham was initially mooted as his most likely destination as they are in the market for a new forward.

The Hammers could face a fight with Spurs, though. On Friday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Understand Tottenham have also asked for Brian Brobbey loan deal conditions.

“He’s one of the options being considered while West Ham are already in direct talks with Ajax for loan + obligation.

“West Ham remain in contact, Spurs also made an enquiry to be informed.”

A move to Man Utd is also a possibility as a report from GiveMeSport claims they have been ‘offered’ the forward.

