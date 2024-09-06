Man Utd ‘offered’ free agent as Ten Hag ‘orders’ transfer after ‘becoming obsessed’

Yusuf Yazici and Juan Cabal have been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been ‘offered’ the services of former Lille attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte over the summer transfer window as INEOS completed their first transfer window as co-owners.

But that has not coincided with a good start on the pitch as Man Utd followed up a home win on the opening weekend by losing the next two Premier League matches to Brighton and arch-rivals Liverpool.

The latter was particularly embarrassing and there is already pressure on Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman only recently kept his job following an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last term.

An FA Cup final victory over Man City saved him and now Ten Hag is determined to turn his fortunes around despite complaints that the Man Utd boss still hasn’t forged a playing style in two years at Old Trafford.

One potential option to give him help, despite the transfer window closing, is in the form of Turkey international Yazici with HITC claiming the attacking midfielder has been ‘offered’ to Man Utd.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Aston Villa are among the other clubs to have been approached about a potential free transfer after Yazici’s deal at French side Lille expired at the end of June.

It is understood that ‘there is still plenty of interest from clubs looking to add more depth to their squad in the midfield department’ despite it being three months since his contract expired.

Galatasaray are apparently lead the race to sign Yazici but on interest from Man Utd, HITC added:

‘Manchester United are also in the mix. HITC have been told that the Red Devils would have to move Christian Eriksen out the door first, however. ‘Eriksen’s agent told Voetbal International this week that the veteran Dane would rather stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, having turned his nose up at interest from America, the Middle East and Turkey.’

One player Man Utd boss Ten Hag is very keen on signing is Juventus left-back Juan Cabal despite the Colombia international only moving to Turin in the summer.

Reports in Spain claim that Cabal, who swapped Hellas Verona for Juventus on a five-year deal in July, is on the Red Devils’ radar as they look to improve their squad under INEOS.

Ten Hag has ‘become obsessed’ with Cabal and has ‘ordered’ Man Utd ‘to pay’ €30m for his services at the next potential opportunity and the Red Devils ‘will try to recruit the young defender’.

Juventus paid €13m for his services and ‘Ten Hag is convinced that Cabal fits perfectly into his schemes, and that he can own United’s left wing for a long time, as Patrice Evra once did’.

When asked whether there were any other transfers he wished Man Utd pursued in the summer, Cole told Betfred: “There wasn’t specifically any players that I wanted to see come through the door because Manchester United’s manager and recruitment team chose the players that they believe would make the team stronger and we’ve just got to go with it. Manchester United needed a centre-forward and they’ve gone and got one.

“There’s two young centre-forwards in the squad now in Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund and they get to learn from Ruud van Nistelrooy. If you can’t learn from Ruud then you’re going to have problems, but this is Zirkzee’s debut season in the Premier League and Højlund’s second and both strikers have come to the club from Serie A and the Premier League is a completely different league to Serie A.

“Now it’s just the case of both strikers trying to hit the ground running and score as many goals as they possibly can between them for Manchester United this season.”