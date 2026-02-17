Man Utd ‘offering’ £100m to hijack Salah replacement at Liverpool from another Prem club

Anthony Gordon has been linked with Man Utd and Liverpool.

Man Utd are ready to offer £100m in the summer transfer window to beat Liverpool to the signing of Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

A report on Sunday claimed that Liverpool are ‘frontrunners’ to sign Gordon from St James’ Park in the next transfer window.

One source told Caught Offside: “Liverpool look like the early frontrunners for Gordon.

“He grew up there, and his family are Liverpool fans despite him previously being at Everton.”

Gordon, who can play anywhere along the frontline and behind the striker, is reportedly seen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Salah has been the subject of strong interest from the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad making a £150m offer to sign him last summer.

Recent reports indicate that the Egyptian will be leaving in the summer transfer window after falling out with Liverpool and Slot earlier in the season.

After complaining publicly about being made a scapegoat for their poor performances in November and early December, Slot and the club made a joint decision to leave him out of the squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Salah was welcomed back for their next Premier League match against Brighton, though, and was serenaded by the Kop in the aftermath of the 2-0 win.

But there’s speculation that the damage has been done and that Salah will complete a long-anticipated transfer to Saudi Arabia, although Major League Soccer clubs are also thought to be interested.

And now Man Utd could be about to hijack Liverpool’s main option to replace Salah with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that the Red Devils ‘are offering’ £100m for Newcastle star Gordon.

INEOS ‘believe it’s time to make a statement and bolster their attack with a game-changing player’ and they will challenge Liverpool for the signing.

The report adds: ‘At St James’ Park, they initially didn’t foresee the departure of their star player. Gordon is one of the cornerstones of the project and one of the team’s key attacking threats. However, a £100 million offer has changed everything.

‘The club will have to decide whether to prioritize sporting stability or seize the opportunity to multiply the investment made just two years ago. In an increasingly inflated market, bringing in that amount would allow them to strengthen several positions and balance the books.’

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists that he has “doubts” about Gordon’s record at Newcastle but confirms he is “a possible replacement” for Salah.

Brown told Football Insider: “There’s every chance Liverpool could look at Gordon again.

“There’s been talk about it on and off for years, they’re big admirers of his and if he’s available, I expect they will be among the clubs having a look.

“Personally I have doubts about his record, he doesn’t score enough goals and he hasn’t looked the same player this year when I’ve watched Newcastle.

“But Liverpool might feel he is a good fit for the way they play and would be better suited in a more dominant and attacking side.

“He would be a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah if he is going to move on.

“I know they don’t play on the same side, but he would add a new option and allow other players to move around, so it’s certainly a possibility.

“For Newcastle, what I’ve said about his performances is exactly the reason I think they could let him go, because he isn’t meeting expectations for them.

“If they can sell him while his stock is high, they can go out and sign a replacement with the money.”

