Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United are willing to offload Marcus Rashford as part of a shock swap deal with Serie A giants Napoli.

Rashford has revealed that he’s looking to leave Man Utd and could depart his boyhood club during this month’s transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been heavily criticised for his poor performances for Man Utd over the past 18 months as his form and attitude have massively declined since he scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

The England international has been linked with several European and Saudi Pro League sides, but his poor form means he’s unlikely to have many exciting options this month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Rashford’s situation, claiming he’s fully in favour of a move to a European club.

He said: “Rashford will not be in the squad to face Liverpool because he’s ill. He’s not able to travel and to play. But the situation between Man Utd and the player is still not resolved.

“The relationship between Amorim and Rashford remains not that easy over performances in training and that sort of thing. So he can still leave the club.

“Marcus Rashford, as of today, has of no interest in considering options from Saudi. But let’s see what happens in the next weeks.

“He believes European football is the perfect stage for him, despite some interest from Saudi. There are clubs interested in this possibility, but he’s not opening the door to that option.”

A report in Spain claims Man Utd are getting imaginative as they look to find a new home for Rashford, who will be ‘offered’ to Napoli in a ‘swap deal’ involving Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

Napoli reportedly ‘want to sell’ and two factors open the door for this swap deal to happen amid one ‘stumbling block’.

‘Napoli, under Antonio Conte, are showing interest in Rashford, which could facilitate a strategic deal. Conte values ​​the England striker’s ability to provide pace and goals, while United need a goalscorer like Osimhen, who has shone in his time in Turkey with 12 goals and five assists in just 15 games.

‘The main challenge lies in the financial terms of the deal. Although Napoli have the option to cut Osimhen’s loan short, his £62m release clause could be a stumbling block.

‘However, the interest of both teams in these players and United’s need to reduce their wage burden could pave the way for the swap.’