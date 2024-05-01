Man Utd ‘offers’ £145m pair to Barcelona as Deco gives ‘immediate’ response to approach

Antony and Mason Mount have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd have offered Mason Mount and Antony to Barcelona in an attempt to offload the duo over the summer, according to reports.

There could be some big changes ahead at Old Trafford over the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers earlier this year.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have taken control of the football operation at Man Utd as part of the agreement and they have already lined up their new CEO in Omar Berrada, while Jason Wilcox has joined as technical director from Southampton.

Man Utd are still having difficulties agreeing a compensation fee with Newcastle to make Dan Ashworth – who is currently on gardening leave – their new sporting director but they are confident they will eventually get their man.

And that should lead the Red Devils to a number of new recruits after a report claimed they are open to offers for all but three of their players.

There are a number of players which Man Utd bought in for big money that INEOS now want to get rid of with Spanish publication Nacional insisting the Red Devils have ‘offered’ Antony and Mount to Barcelona.

Man Utd have ‘contacted’ Barca sporting director Deco but ‘this time it has not been to try to reach an agreement for any’ of the Catalan giants’ players.

The Red Devils are hoping both Mount and Antony ‘will leave this summer’ with the Englishman joining last summer for £60m, while the Brazilian joined a year before for £85m.

Antony has been in poor form all season and only scored his first Premier League at the weekend, while Mount has been injured or disappointing for much of his first campaign at Old Trafford.

And it is understood that Deco ‘immediately rules out the signings’ and Barcelona president Joan Laporta has not shown ‘any interest in the incorporation of Mount or Antony, despite the fact that they were on the agenda in the past’.

‘Mason Mount doesn’t look strong mentally’

Mount, who was booed on his return to Stamford Bridge last month, has only started four Premier League matches this term and former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit thinks he has a weak mentality.

“It’s embarrassing from Chelsea fans that they booed Mount. However, you can’t just want to leave the club when things aren’t going well on the pitch, you have to be stronger than that mentally,” Petit told Genting Casino.

“Right now, he’s playing for Man United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and you know what you signed up to when you signed for them.

“He’s coming back from a long-term injury, a professional footballer, and an athlete at the highest level must improve mentally.

“Before he was injured, he was playing like he was walking on eggshells – very fragile mentally – and he’s kind of like Marcus Rashford at United. Mount arrived from Chelsea and he doesn’t look strong mentally.

“I used to be like that and it used to affect my performance on the pitch, but come on! You wake up in the morning, drive a Lamborghini, you need to look in the mirror!

“He was booed by Chelsea fans, but at the end of the day, he wanted to stay at the club.”

