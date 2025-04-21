Man Utd star told he’s ‘nowhere near good enough’ after ‘massive mess’ vs Wolves

Jamie O’Hara has highlighted one Man Utd player who is “nowhere near good enough” as he points out “massive problems” in 1-0 Wolves defeat.

The Red Devils produced another poor performance in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim’s side remained in 14th place in the table.

Man Utd were undone by a brilliant free-kick by Pablo Sarabia on Sunday with Wolves now moving level on points ahead of the final five matches of the season.

Amorim is still struggling to get the best out of his current squad with barely any difference in terms of results and performances since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November.

Revealing his thoughts on their performance against Wolves, former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara said on Sky Sports: “It was a poor performance from them today.

“I’m not convinced about Man United, I’m not convinced at all. I don’t know if this formation works, I really don’t.

“They’ve got massive problems. He hasn’t got the players for the system. In the summer they need to decide whether to bring in loads of new players for Ruben Amorim or get a new manager.

“United’s league form is unacceptable and if they don’t win the Europa League it’s a disaster of a season.”

And O’Hara picked out Rasmus Hojlund, who has still only scored three Premier League goals this season, for criticism as Man Utd lost to Wolves.

O’Hara added on Hojlund during the match: “Hojlund makes a massive mess of it.

“He’s driving through. Mainoo has made a great run. He’s in acres of space. It’s not even a hard pass and Mainoo would have a free shot on goal.

“But Hojlund takes 20 minutes to get it out of his feet and Wolves get back to make a tackle.

“That sums up his Man United career: not good enough, nowhere near good enough. Hojlund does nothing up front on his own.”

Defending Hojlund after the match, Man Utd boss Amorim said: “If you look at the games, we have several players that missed big chances, not just Rasmus. But Rasmus, of course, the game is to score goals because he is a striker.

“But it’s a team thing. I’ve already said that. Our team should score goals. It’s not just Rasmus that’s missing the chances, it’s all the team.”

When asked how he can maintain Hojlund’s spirits during his latest drought, Amorim said: “The only way I know is to work on him.

“He needs to score a goal [and] he will not score if he’s out. So I try to manage that during games. He needs to score one. That’s all a striker needs.”