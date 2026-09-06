Manchester United conceded a 96th-minute equaliser as Michael Carrick’s side were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton on Sunday.

After Bruno Fernandes and Thierno Barry went close in the first half for Man Utd and Everton respectively, the game burst into life shortly after the interval at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo’s mazy run and finish from the edge of the area gave the visitors a 46th-minute lead looked to have secured the Red Devils their first away win of the season.

But Tyrique George levelled things up in the 83rd-minute with a rasping strike that flew past goalkeeper Senne Lammens, before substitute Benjamin Sesko headed home with two minutes remaining.

Just when it looked like victory was secured, deadline day signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a goal-of-the-season contender from 25 yards to ensure honours ended even.

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After the game, the former Arsenal man told Sky Sports, “It felt like a win. We dug deep and managed to get a point in the end. The crowd were with us and we were fighting to the end and that’s why you get those results.

“It’s amazing, everyone wants to start off like that and thankfully I did. The ball fell to me on the edge of the box, I put my foot through it and it ended up in the top corner which I’m happy about.

“I came in to work hard. It’s a team full of hard workers so I fit right in. I’m going to show I can fit right in and pull my weight and give as much as everyone else, if not more.”

Man Utd’s sorry Everton numbers

While Carrick won’t care a great deal, Man Utd hit a joint 50-year low off the back of their draw with Everton.

According to Sky Sports, for just the second time in the last 50 years, Man Utd have conceded 2+ goals in each of their first three games of a league season, along with 2020-21.

This comes after a 2-0 loss to newly-promoted Hull City, a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, and now this Everton draw.

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Fortunately for Man Utd, back in the 2020-21 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they ended up finishing second – their best result in the Premier League since winning it in 2013.

Carrick will hope they can replicate that this season, with his side currently 11th on four points after three matches.

However, after the game, he wasn’t best pleased with his players.

“There’s no hiding the fact that we feel like we should have won today. A little bit on us, to be fair, not seeing out the game well enough,” said Carrick.

He added, “There was a lot of good things in the game for us. We played some really good football, were dangerous at times.

“For the most part we defended well as a team. The longer the game went on there were a few more balls into the box and a few decisions we made it more difficult for us when we should’ve seen it out really. We’re disappointed we didn’t come away with a win.”

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