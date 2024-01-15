Man Utd prepare swap deal ‘not universally supported within Old Trafford’ for Liverpool, Chelsea target

Man Utd are hoping to conclude a swap deal in the summer transfer window for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to reports.

The former France Under-21 international has shown his potential over the last couple of seasons after joining the Eagles from Reading in 2021.

It was last campaign where he really made an impression with two goals and 11 assists for Palace in 37 Premier League appearances, while he has continued his good form into this term, contributing five goals and one assist in nine league matches.

Olise has attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, while Man Utd reportedly want to make the winger ‘one of the first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era’.

And now ESPN has the latest update on the Red Devils’ interest in the Crystal Palace star with the Man Utd hierarchy having ‘discussed a summer move’ for the 22-year-old ‘which would see defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka returning to Selhurst Park as part of any deal’.

Olise turned down a summer transfer to Chelsea last summer in order to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park until 2027 with the Eagles increasing his release clause from £35m.

ESPN add that Chelsea and Liverpool are ‘also interested’ in a summer move for the Frenchman but the Red Devils’ ‘readiness to part with Wan-Bissaka as part of a deal could prove persuasive to Palace’.

The decision to trigger Wan-Bissaka’s 12-month contract extension last month ‘was taken purely to enable the club to raise funds by offloading him this summer’.

The report continues by claiming that ‘United’s interest in Olise is not universally supported within Old Trafford, with some members the recruitment team expressing reservations following the failure of Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha to successfully make the transition from Palace to the more demanding environment of life at United’.

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison reckons it will take “at least £60-70m” for Man Utd to buy Olise in the summer transfer market.

“Listen, he is a superstar. This kid can be what he wants to be. Any one of those top-four teams will come knocking on Crystal Palace’s door. He has just signed a new contract,” Morrison said on Sky Sports.

“He would give Man United goals and assists – he can do whatever he wants. I think he is a fantastic player. He’s going to be top, top. I speak to Dougie Freedman about him a lot.

“It would cost big, big money to sign Olise. At least £60-70million. He is still at a young age. I think he moves on in the summer, without a shadow of a doubt.

“He has got it all. If you want to do the comparisons with him and Antony. He is way better than Antony.”