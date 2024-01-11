Ex-Spurs man blasts ‘disrespectful’ Man Utd and accuses Red Devils star of going ‘really low’ in ‘dramatic twist’

Andre Onana has angered some with his decision to stick around at Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham defender Sebastian Bassong has claimed “it’s really low” from Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana to play a game for the Red Devils the day before an AFCON match.

The Cameroonian will link up with his international team-mates for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Red Devils play Tottenham on January 14.

It had been reported that Man Utd were in talks with Onana’s national team over the goalkeeper’s release date for the tournament in Ivory Coast that gets under way on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is now set stay with the club for their Premier League match against Spurs at Old Trafford the following day before joining up with Cameroon – whose campaign then starts on January 15 with a match against Guinea.

He was in net as Man Utd beat Wigan in the FA Cup third round on Monday with the former Inter Milan stopper keeping a clean sheet as the Red Devils won 2-0, thanks to goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

And ex-Tottenham defender Bassong claims both Man Utd and Onana deserve criticism for not releasing the goalkeeper earlier.

“It’s out of order from both sides. It’s disrespectful from Manchester United to request Onana to do such a thing and it’s really low from Onana to even consider it,” Bassong told the BBC.

“It sends such a bad message for not only Cameroon, but for the respect that people will have for Afcon and the way they should treat us. If we can’t even respect ourselves, how can we expect other people to treat us any different? For me, Andre Onana is shooting us and himself in the foot.

“If I was in the squad I wouldn’t be having any of that. You can’t play a game the day before and think you can just fly out to the continent and play another game. Just the thought of it drives me crazy, I’m so disappointed.”

The I newspaper claimed on Tuesday that Onana’s hopes of ‘ensuring maximum playing time for Manchester United and Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations has taken another dramatic twist, as he is likely to miss his country’s tournament opener next week’.

It is claimed that he could fail in his attempts to play against Tottenham and then play for Cameroon the day after as ‘the under-pressure goalkeeper will not arrive in Ivory Coast in sufficient time for Cameroon’s opener and could now be forced to miss out.’