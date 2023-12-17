Man Utd: Onana insists ‘the best goalkeeper in CL last season’ can’t be ‘the worst in the world’ now

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is “not happy” with his performances this season but insists he will come good under Erik ten Hag.

Onana joined the Red Devils from Inter in the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £47million.

He has found it very difficult in the Premier League, however, and in particular in the Champions League for United.

The Cameroonian international is expected to be called up for the African Cup of Nations which will give Altay Bayindir the opportunity to impress in goal for the Red Devils.

If the Turk takes his chance, Onana could rue his slow start when he returns after the continental tournament.

The former Inter player is aware that he has struggled and in a recent interview with Sky Sports, admitted that his dip in form is only “temporary”.

“If I have to speak about my season so far for Manchester United, I am not happy because I know I can do much much better, I’ve done it and I know I will do it better than what is happening now,” he said.

“We are not facing a good moment. I hope things will change as soon as possible.

“But listen, you want to tell me in six months the best goalkeeper in the Champions League last season can become the worst in the world? Nah.

“Everything is temporary. I know it’ll be alright. If not today, it will be tomorrow, if not tomorrow, the day after tomorrow.”

Ten Hag has always backed Onana and recently said his former Ajax played is actually doing well at Old Trafford.

“If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, so his expected defending goals is the second best in the Premier League,” the Dutchman said.

“He’s doing well. Also he knows that in the Champions League he makes some mistakes but all over you see the first five months he is doing particularly well.”

Ten Hag added: “You have seen how he is reacting on a bad performance like in Munich.

“At Burnley (three days later) he was outstanding. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it.”

