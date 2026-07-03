Manchester United and Trabzonspor have confirmed that goalkeeper Andre Onana has rejoined the Turkish club on another season-long loan, while the future of Marcus Rashford remains very relevant at Old Trafford.

United signed Senne Lammens last summer and Onana became surplus to requirements. He’d been full of mistakes the season prior and a woeful display in the League Cup at the beginning of next season didn’t help.

The keeper was shipped out on loan to Trabzonspor last season, and though that loan was just for a season, he’s heading back to the Turkish club this year.

Both clubs have confirmed that move, with United releasing a statement on Onana’s loan exit.

They said: “Everyone at United wishes Andre the best of luck for the campaign ahead.”

It follows Fabrizio Romano releasing details of the move earlier in the week.

The insider wrote: ‘André Onana to Trabzonspor from Man United, deal signed after agreement reported last week.

‘One year loan for fee up to £1.3m based on performances, NO buy option or obligation to buy.

‘Onana will be back to #MUFC in one year. Trabzonspor will cover majority of wages.’

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United linked with big names

While United aren’t bringing in any money from Onana, given the £47.5million signing is only away on loan, not permanently, that they are not paying a large portion of his wages means they have a little bit more money to work with.

With that, they have some big names in their sights. Of late, they’ve been linked with Jules Kounde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Crysencio Summerville – all of whom featured in the 2026 World Cup – to name just a few.

They’d likely have to part with some good sums of money to get some of those moves over the line.

Kounde would cost €50million (£43m) and Summerville is said to be valued at £50million.

However, any move for him could hinge on the future of Marcus Rashford, as Ben Jacobs explains.

He wrote: ‘Exclusive: Manchester United open talks with West Ham over Crysencio Summerville. Direct club-to-club contact. Classified by Manchester United sources as exploratory at this stage, but the Dutch winger high in #MUFC thinking. Any bid could be contingent on Marcus Rashford being sold.’

Rashford has Tottenham and Bayern Munich among his admirers this summer, though whether either will be able to lure the attacker – who still wants to move to Barcelona – through the door remains to be seen.

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