Man Utd star’s future ‘hanging in the balance’ as Red Devils ‘scout’ four replacements

Man Utd have been scouting four other goalkeepers as Andre Onana’s future is becoming very uncertain at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been suffering this season with Ruben Amorim failing to improve things since replacing Erik ten Hag as the Man Utd head coach.

In fact, things have got worse under the Portuguese coach with Man Utd winning just five of their first 16 Premier League matches under Amorim this season.

The Red Devils invested heavily in new players over the summer for former boss Ten Hag with around £180m spent on Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Amorim was afforded one signing in the January transfer window with Patrick Dorgu – who was sent off as Man Utd beat Ipswich 3-2 on Wednesday – joining from Lecce.

However, the Man Utd hierarchy could now have to invest lots more money to give Amorim players that can adjust to the former Sporting CP manager’s playing style, formation and philosophy.

Man Utd have conceded 39 goals in 27 Premier League matches this season with Onana pulling off some wonderful saves at times to keep the Red Devils in games.

But his recent form has been a concern for the Red Devils staff and GiveMeSport now claim that they could now look to replace the Cameroon international in the summer.

The report insists that Onana’s future at Man Utd is ‘hanging in the balance’ as ‘doubts are now creeping in over whether Manchester United will commit to him long-term’.

Onana was partly at fault for both Ipswich goals on Wednesday, with a mix-up with Patrick Dorgu leading to Jaden Philogene’s first, before the Tractor Boys star’s low cross managed to go all the way into the Man Utd net for his second of the game.

And now Onana’s ‘ongoing struggles between the sticks could soon result in the No.1 shirt at Old Trafford being up for grabs’ and Man Utd ‘could now be forced to explore alternatives in the transfer market sooner than expected’.

GiveMeSport adds: