Andre Onana has responded to Nemanja Matic’s jibe over him being “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United history” with a jibe of his own.

Onana and Matic look set to go head-to-head on Thursday as United travel to Lyon for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final and have done their bit to increase the tension ahead of the game.

Lyon are currently fifth in Ligue 1 while United sit in 13th in the Premier League, but Onana claimed they are “way better” than the French side.

“We all know the importance of this game, we will go there with the winning mentality,” Onana said.

“We have to go there and show who we are. If we are focused, stay compact and together and follow the gameplan we will be winning the game. Of course it’s not going to be easy but I think we are way better than them.”

When asked about the criticism he has received from supporters this season, he added: “It doesn’t affect me because the decision I make is to help the team.

“Sometimes I will make the right decision, sometimes I will make the wrong decision. When I feel my players need to rest I have to take my time; when I feel we need to speed up the game I will do it.”

Matic – who’s made 34 appearances for Lyon this season – didn’t take kindly to Onana’s suggestion, claiming the Cameroon international is “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd history”.

“Onana? I respect everyone, but to say that, you need to give an answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you’re talking [about],” Matic said.

“If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or [Edwin] van der Sar said that, then I will question myself, but if you are one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man Utd modern history, then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

And now Onana has taken to social media to insist he never meant to be disrespectful of Lyon, before aiming a dig at the former United midfielder in response.

Onana wrote: “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud.

“At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

Matic also reflected on his time at Old Trafford ahead of the clash, insisting “the conditions were perfect” before making a damning comparison to his time at Chelsea.

“We did our best every single year, the players, the coaches, but we didn’t win,” Matic added.

“If I compare how we did with United now, then we did great, but of course, United cannot be happy finishing second.

“United need to be winning leagues. We gave it our best and sometimes we’d get criticised, but I didn’t see any major problems in the club. The organisation was very good, the conditions perfect.

“The difference I felt after Chelsea was that, at Chelsea, everything was about the result and winning trophies.

“That was the spirit in the whole club, even from the man who cuts the grass. Roman Abramovich would only ask us about results.

“At United, it was more commercial-minded. I started to think that after a couple of months in the club.”