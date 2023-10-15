‘Anything can happen’ – Inter Milan chief refuses to rule out return of Man Utd goalkeeper

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta insists “anything can happen” when talking about the potential return of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils spent €55m to bring the Cameroon international from the Serie A club in the summer transfer window as they looked to replace David de Gea.

De Gea reportedly agreed a new contract at Old Trafford before Man Utd withdrew their offer and put a new deal on the table for even less money.

There are some critics who believe that Man Utd would’ve been better off keeping De Gea and spending the money from the Onana deal elsewhere.

Onana has made a poor start to life at Old Trafford with the former Inter Milan goalkeeper making a number of high-profile errors.

He didn’t cover himself in glory for Brentford’s opener in the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over the Bees before the international break and Inter chief Marotta was asked about a possible quick return to Inter for Onana.

Marotta told Gazzetta Dello Sport: “I can’t predict the future, but in football, anything can happen.

“For sure, it was a great chapter for Onana and for us. It was also a successful deal to sign him for free and sell for that money.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the futures of Man Utd duo Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial with rumours they could both leave Old Trafford in January.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Away from the Manchester United takeover, we continue to hear plenty of rumours about some big names facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

“The first one is Harry Maguire, who had chances to leave in the summer. Still, despite new links with West Ham, I’m told Man United have not received any approach from West Ham at the moment. We will see in December, but at the moment there are no discussions ongoing.

“Of course, Maguire’s departure could be important as I’ve previously reported that United have plans to sign a new centre-back in 2024. The names I’ve already mentioned are Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio and Edmond Tapsoba, but these are difficult targets for January.

“There are also fresh rumours surrounding Anthony Martial’s future, and my understanding is that the situation remains same as July/August; with an important proposal, Martial could leave in January. Otherwise, Man United would be happy to keep him as part of the rotations. He was never actually close to leaving in the summer as Man Utd never received an important bid for him at that time.”